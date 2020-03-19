Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the multiple sclerosis drugs market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities, to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the market over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the multiple sclerosis drugs market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the multiple sclerosis drugs market for the forecast period 2019-2027.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the multiple sclerosis drugs market.



Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approach to study various phenomena in the multiple sclerosis drugs market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the multiple sclerosis drugs market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the multiple sclerosis drugs market.



The report also delves into the competitive landscape of the multiple sclerosis drugs market. Key players operating in the multiple sclerosis drugs market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the multiple sclerosis drugs market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered

How does the development of multiple sclerosis drugs provide the scope of growth in the multiple sclerosis drugs market?

How alliances and partnerships between players are widening the scope of new line of treatment for multiple sclerosis?

What are the revenue share projections of key segments under various criteria in the multiple sclerosis drugs market during the forecast period?

Which segment is likely to register leading revenue until the end of the forecast period in 2027?

How is the evolving healthcare system in developing countries of Asia Pacific making an impact on the overall multiple sclerosis drugs market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Introduction

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Pipeline Analysis

5.2. Regulatory Scenario

5.3. Disease Epidemiology

5.4. Market Access Overview

5.5. Key Mergers & Acquisitions



6. Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Drug Class

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Drug Class, 2017-2027

6.3.1. Interferon Beta

6.3.2. Sphingosine 1 Phosphate Receptor Modulators

6.3.3. Mixed Polymers

6.3.4. NF-B Inhibitor

6.3.5. Pyrimidine Synthesis Inhibitor

6.3.6. Monoclonal Antibodies

6.3.7. Corticosteroids

6.3.8. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone

6.3.9. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness, by Drug Class



7. Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Disease Type

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Disease Type, 2017-2027

7.3.1. Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS)

7.3.2. Primary-progressive MS (PPMS)

7.3.3. Secondary-progressive MS (SPMS)

7.3.4. Progressive-relapsing MS (PRMS)

7.4. Market Attractiveness, by Disease Type



8. Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Route of Administration

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2017-2027

8.3.1. Parenteral

8.3.2. Oral

8.4. Market Attractiveness by Route of Administration



9. Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction & Definition

9.2. Key Findings / Developments

9.3. Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027

9.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies

9.3.2. Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

9.3.3. Online Pharmacies

9.4. Market Attractiveness, by Distribution Channel



10. Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Latin America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.3. Market Attractiveness, by Country/Region



11. North America Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Key Findings

11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Drug Class, 2017-2027

11.2.1. Interferon Beta

11.2.2. Sphingosine 1 Phosphate Receptor Modulators

11.2.3. Mixed Polymers

11.2.4. NF-B Inhibitor

11.2.5. Pyrimidine Synthesis Inhibitor

11.2.6. Monoclonal Antibodies

11.2.7. Corticosteroids

11.2.8. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone

11.2.9. Others

11.3. Market Value Forecast, by Disease Type, 2017-2027

11.3.1. Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS)

11.3.2. Primary-progressive MS (PPMS)

11.3.3. Secondary-progressive MS (SPMS)

11.3.4. Progressive-relapsing MS (PRMS)

11.4. Market Value Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2017-2027

11.4.1. Parenteral

11.4.2. Oral

11.5. Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027

11.5.1. Hospital Pharmacies

11.5.2. Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

11.5.3. Online Pharmacies

11.6. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027

11.6.1. U.S.

11.6.2. Canada

11.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.7.1. By Drug Class

11.7.2. By Disease Type

11.7.3. By Route of Administration

11.7.4. By Distribution Channel

11.7.5. By Country



12. Europe Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia Pacific Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Latin America Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Middle East & Africa Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2018

16.2. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Celgene Corporation

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Biogen, Inc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson)

EMD Serono (Merck KGaA)

AbbVie, Inc.

