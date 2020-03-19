Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Auto Advertising Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 31-page report delivers 47 charts and tables in a comprehensive analysis of how dealers, manufacturers, and regional dealer groups are forecast to spend $33 billion this year.
Broadcast TV spending has dwindled to a single-digit share, while digital channels are beginning to see internal disruption. The report examined the underlying reasons and issues forecasts to 2025 but offers insights into how things may change quickly given political and economic uncertainties.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Chapter 1: New Yields to Almost New, Altering the Landscape
Figure 1.1 U.S. New-Vehicle Sales Vs. Licensed Drivers, 2001-2025
Figure 1.2 New and Nearly New Vehicle Sales, 2012-2020
Figure 1.3 U.S. Average Ad Spending Per Vehicle Sold, 2014-2020
Figure 1.4 Forecast U.S. New-Vehicle Annual Sales: Current Forecast vs. Alternatives
Chapter 2: 2020 Automotive Ad-Spending Forecasts
Figure 2.1: 2020 U.S. Automotive Advertising, By Who Spends It
Figure 2.2: Projected 2020 U.S. Ad Spending to Support New-Vehicle Sales
Figure 2.3: 2018-2020 Change in Average Per-Vehicle Ad Spending for New Cars
Figure 2.4: 2020 Projected U.S. Auto Dealer Ad Spending
Figure 2.5: Number of U.S. Independent Dealerships, 2010-2024
Chapter 3: Digital Advertising Forecasts
Figure 3.1: 2020 Digital Auto Ad Spending for Dealers, Manufacturers & Private Party
Figure 3.2: 2020 Projected U.S. Auto Digital Ad Spending
Figure 3.3: Franchised Auto Dealer Digital Ad Spending, 2018-2025
Figure 3.4: Independent Auto Dealer Digital Ad Spending, 2018-2025
Figure 3.5: Dealer Association Digital Ad Spending, 2018-2025
Figure 3.6: Auto Manufacturer Digital Ad Spending, 2018-2025
Conclusions
Appendix A: Other Scenarios
Appendix B: Automotive LA$R
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5wnnm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: