23% across the five growth markets (5GM: Australia, China [urban], India, South Korea and Japan) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.



Axial Spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) is a condition characterized by predominant inflammation in the spine and/or sacroiliac joints, with inflammatory back pain and stiffness that may be improved with exercise. Axial Spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) usually starts in the third decade of the life, and can have a major impact on patient health-related quality of life and work productivity.



Axial Spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) is an insidious disease and difficult to diagnose.Diagnosis is aided by family history, clinical examination, C-reactive protein (CRP), HLA-B27 testing and radiographic imaging.



Diagnoses of Axial Spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) patients have an average delay of eight years from the onset of symptoms.



Of the 5GM (Australia, China [urban], India, South Korea and Japan), China (urban) is expected to have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases, increasing from 3.1 million cases in 2018 to 4.1 million cases in 2028. There were 2.8 million cases in India while Australia had 0.08 million diagnosed prevalent cases in 2018. The major drivers for the upward trend in the diagnosed prevalent cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) in the 5GM (Australia, China [urban], India, South Korea and Japan) over the next decade is partly attributable to aging population combined with the increasing trend in the prevalence of the condition.



- Overview of axSpA including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Annualized axSpA therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2018 and forecast for ten years to 2028.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the axSpA therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the Asia-Pacific axSpA therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



