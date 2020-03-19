Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market and Physical Treatment - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the ballast water treatment systems market. The study offers valuable information about the ballast water treatment systems market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2019-2027.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the ballast water treatment systems market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in the study on the ballast water treatment systems market. This helps readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the ballast water treatment systems market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the ballast water treatment systems market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered

What are the key factors influencing the ballast water treatment systems market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the ballast water treatment systems market between 2017 and 2027?

What is the future scope and changing trends in technologies in the ballast water treatment systems market?

Is the ballast water treatment carried out in different countries?

Which factors will impede the growth of the ballast water treatment systems market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the ballast water treatment systems market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary: Global ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Key Facts and Figures

1.4. Trends Impacting Market

1.5. TMR's Growth Opportunity Wheel



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Key Developments/Product Timeline

2.3. Key Market Indicators/Definitions

2.4. Market Dynamics

2.4.1. Drivers

2.4.2. Restraints

2.4.3. Opportunities

2.5. Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018

2.5.1. Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Revenue (US$ Mn)

2.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Landscape

2.8. Value Chain Analysis

2.8.1. List of Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Manufacturers



3. Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Treatment Type

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Treatment Type, 2018-2027

3.2.1. Chemical Treatment

3.2.1.1. Chlorination

3.2.1.2. Ozonation

3.2.1.3. Electro chlorination

3.2.1.4. Others

3.2.2. Physical Treatment

3.2.2.1. Deoxygenation

3.2.2.2. Gas injection

3.2.2.3. Ultrasonic

3.2.2.4. Others

3.3. Market Attractiveness by Treatment Type



4. Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Tank Capacity

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Tank Capacity, 2018-2027

4.2.1. Less than 1500 m3

4.2.2. 1500 - 5000 m3

4.2.3. Greater than 5000 m3



5. Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Applications, 2018-2027

5.2.1. Stationary

5.2.2. Portable

5.3. Market Attractiveness by Application



6. Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Region, 2018-2027

6.2.1. North America

6.2.1.1. U.S.

6.2.1.2. Canada

6.2.2. Latin America

6.2.2.1. Brazil

6.2.2.2. Mexico

6.2.2.3. Rest of Latin America

6.2.3. Europe

6.2.3.1. Germany

6.2.3.2. France

6.2.3.3. U.K.

6.2.3.4. Italy

6.2.3.5. Spain

6.2.3.6. Russia & CIS

6.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

6.2.4. Asia Pacific

6.2.4.1. China

6.2.4.2. Japan

6.2.4.3. India

6.2.4.4. ASEAN

6.2.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.2.5. Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1. GCC

6.2.5.2. South Africa

6.2.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa



Company Profiles



Wartsila Corporation

Damen Shipyards Group

ALFA LAVAL

ATG Evoqua

Veolia

Auramarine

GenSys

Evac

Coldharbour Marine Ltd.

Ecochlor Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Bawat A/S

ERMA FIRST ESK Engineering S.A.

Ferrate Treatment Technologies LLC

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

