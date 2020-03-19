Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antihypertensive Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global antihypertensive drugs market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



The report provides the overall market revenue of the antihypertensive drugs market for the period of 2017-2027, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the antihypertensive drugs market for the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein, analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the antihypertensive drugs market.



Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the antihypertensive drugs market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the antihypertensive drugs market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the antihypertensive drugs market. The next section of the antihypertensive drugs report highlights the USPs, which include regulatory scenario, reimbursement scenario, key mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, and key industry developments in the antihypertensive drugs market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the antihypertensive drugs market. Key players operating in the antihypertensive drugs market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOTs are some of the attributes of players in the antihypertensive drugs market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What will be the revenue share projections of key segments in the antihypertensive drugs market during the forecast period?

Which segment is likely to lead the antihypertensive drugs market in terms of revenue by 2027?

How mergers & acquisitions among players are widening the scope for antihypertensive drugs market?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global antihypertensive drugs market?

Research Objectives & Approach



The comprehensive report on the antihypertensive drugs market begins with an overview of the said market, followed by the scope and objectives of this study. Following this, the report provides a detailed explanation of the objectives behind this study and healthcare compliances laid down by accredited agencies in the purview of research in the antihypertensive drugs market.



It is followed by market introduction, market dynamics, and an overview of the antihypertensive drugs market, which includes analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends affecting the growth of the antihypertensive drugs market. Furthermore, to understand the Y-o-Y trends of the antihypertensive drugs market, a Y-o-Y analysis with elaborated insights on the same has been provided. The next section of the antihypertensive drugs report highlights the USPs, which include regulatory scenario, reimbursement scenario, key mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, and key industry developments in the global market.



For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section further divided into small sections. The entire report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables that are appropriately interspersed in the entire compilation. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of the market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.



The report analyzes the antihypertensive drugs market in terms of drug, condition, medication type, distribution channel, and region. Key segments under each criteria have been studied at length, and the market share for each of them at the end of 2027 has been provided herein. Such valuable insights enable market stakeholders in making informed business decisions for investments in the antihypertensive drugs market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Key Industry Developments

5.2. Regulatory Scenario

5.3. Reimbursement Scenario

5.4. Key Mergers & Acquisitions

5.5. Technological Advancements



6. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Drug

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Value Forecast, by Drug, 2017-2027

6.2.1. Diuretics

6.2.1.1. Thiazide Diuretics

6.2.1.2. Loop Diuretics

6.2.1.3. Potassium-sparing Diuretics

6.2.2. Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

6.2.3. Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

6.2.4. Beta-blockers

6.2.4.1. Beta-1 Selective

6.2.4.2. Intrinsic Sympathomimetic

6.2.5. Vasodilators

6.2.6. Calcium Channel Blockers

6.2.7. Renin Inhibitors

6.2.8. Alpha-blockers

6.2.9. Others

6.3. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Attractiveness, by Drug



7. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Condition

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Value Forecast, by Condition, 2017-2027

7.2.1. Primary Hypertension

7.2.2. Secondary Hypertension

7.3. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Attractiveness, by Condition



8. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Medication Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Value Forecast, by Medication Type, 2017-2027

8.2.1. Monotherapy

8.2.2. Combination Therapy

8.2.3. Fixed Dose Combinations

8.3. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Attractiveness, by Medication Type



9. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027

9.2.1. Retail Pharmacies

9.2.2. Hospital Pharmacies

9.2.3. Online Pharmacies

9.2.4. Others

9.3. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Attractiveness, by Distribution Channel



10. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Antihypertensive Drugs Market Value Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Latin America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.3. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Attractiveness, by Region



11. North America Antihypertensive Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Europe Antihypertensive Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia-Pacific Antihypertensive Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Latin America Antihypertensive Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Middle East & Africa Antihypertensive Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. Pfizer Inc.

16.2.1.1. Company Description

16.2.1.2. Business Overview

16.2.1.3. Financial Overview

16.2.1.4. Strategic Overview

16.2.1.5. SWOT Analysis

16.2.2. Sanofi S.A.

16.2.3. Novartis AG

16.2.4. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

16.2.5. Actelion Ltd. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

16.2.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

16.2.7. Bayer AG

16.2.8. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

16.2.9. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

