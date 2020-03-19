Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 12.7% during the forecast period.



The transition to Industry 4.0 is expected to bring many advances in efficiency and productivity as well as many changes in the way the industrial processes work. Factors such as improved efficiency and reduction in production costs, compared to the conventional manufacturing process, are boosting the adoption of automation, which is driving the demand for industrial control systems. However, adoption of ICS solutions brings along the need for security, as there is an exponential rise in cyber attacks and network security threats.



Key Highlights



ICS security systems are deployed to monitor complex industrial processes and critical infrastructures to deliver power, water, transport, manufacturing, and other essential services. As most of these systems are connected to the internet, they are open to vulnerabilities like any other connected system. Any significant downtime or infiltration of an ICS network may lead to massive outages, thousands of impacted users, and even national disaster. Moreover, updates to these systems are slow as there is low OTA update capabilities that are currently present making these systems more vulnerable to outsider threats.

The majority ofthese systems require little or no authentication or encryption for internal access. Hence, insiders generally have unlimited access to any device that operates on the network, including SCADA applications and other critical components. This makes these systems highly vulnerable to insider threats. Systems that have now been upgraded and connected to a digital interface can get compromised by malware or a USB device. Furthermore, human errors, like incorrect configurations, PLC programming errors, or inability to monitor critical metrics or alerts, can also compromise the security of the networks.

According to Global ICS & IIoT Risk Report (2019) from Kaspersky, that analyzed real-world network traffic data from more than 850 production ICS networks globally, majority of the network sites are still exposed to the public internet and lack the basic protection (such as updated anti-virus), thus enabling the attackers to quietly perform reconnaissance before sabotaging physical processes such as assembly lines, mixing tanks, and blast furnaces.

Market Trends



Automotive is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

Field devices such as robotics, sensors, etc., and ICS offer opportunities to the auto sector to react faster to market requirements, reduce manufacturing downtimes, and enhance efficiency, and expand productivity.

The automotive industry is among the prominent sectors that hold a significant share of the automated manufacturing facilities across the world. The production facilities of various automakers are automated to maintain efficiency. The rising trend of replacing conventional vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to further augment the demand from the automotive industry. For instance, the projected electric vehicle sales in Europe are expected to reach 6.33 million units by 2025, followed by China with 4.84 million units, according to UBS.

Moreover, automotive companies are the prominent purchasers of robots globally. According to the statistics by the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), 422,000 units were shipped globally in 2018, which witnesses a growth of over 6% from the previous year. Also, the IFR have stated that, these number shipments will grow at 12% from 2020 to 2022.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

The manufacturing sector is a crucial aspect of North America's GDP, indicating economic health. In 2018, it contributed USD 2.33 trillion in 2018 and drove 11.6% of US economic output, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The rising cost of labor, along with the pressure on manufacturers to meet deadlines, has resulted in increased adoption of automation in factories, which in turn, is expected to create a scope for ICS security maket.

In Canada, cybercrime is rapidly gaining high traction as the impact is increasing at an alarming rate. In response to this, in August 2019, Ottawa's cybersecurity action plan was launched, which included USD 10 million for special projects. The action plan for improving the resilience of the federal and critical infrastructure may include USD 10.3 million, over five years, for special projects created by provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, researchers, commercial companies, and not for profits.

Additionally, the House Appropriations Committee Homeland Security Subcommittee i 2019, increased funding to Industrial Control Systems by USD 11.4 million to enhance cybersecurity training, malware analysis, safety systems vulnerability analysis, and assessments of ICS in emerging sectors and subsectors.

Competitive Landscape



The Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. Many companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products, by entering into partnerships or by acquiring companies.



Recent Developments



February 2020 - Darktrace partnered with McLaren for defending against Cyberattacks. With this partnership, Darktrace may be the official AI cybersecurity partner for McLaren, beginning from the 2020 Formula One season. The cybersecurity firm may help through its technical integration of its cyber artificial intelligence across the McLaren Group, as well as McLaren Racing division, where Darktrace may protect the McLaren racing team against cyberattacks.

December 2019 - FireEye Inc. introduced FireEye Cyber Physical Threat Intelligence. The new subscription provides context, data, and actionable analysis on threats to cyber physical systems, including operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), Internet of Things (IoT), and other equipment used to manage interconnected physical processes.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Incidence of Cyber Attacks

4.3.2 Convergence of IT and OT Networks

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexity in Installing and Upgrading the Security Systems

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Chemical & Petrochemical

5.1.3 Power & Utilities

5.1.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.5 Food & Beverage

5.1.6 Oil & Gas

5.1.7 Other End-user Industries

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Darktrace Ltd.

6.1.2 FireEye Inc.

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.5 Fortinet Inc.

6.1.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.8 Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

6.1.9 AhnLab Inc.

6.1.10 McAfee, LLC (TPG Capital)

6.1.11 Rockwell Automation Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byl4y2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900