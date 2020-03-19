New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trends to Watch in Wealth Management: 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876058/?utm_source=GNW



However, even as the outlook perks up the risks have been growing more pronounced. This includes industry-specific pitfalls such as increased competition and new digital players, as well as geopolitical issues.



This report informs wealth managers and their strategy teams of the key developments emerging across the industry and how best to respond to these changes.It examines in detail key areas such as regulation, HNW asset allocation strategies, customer targeting, and cybersecurity.



The analysis supported by findings from our propriety surveys of wealth managers and investors.



Scope

- After a strong 2019, we expect to see further growth in offshore wealth. 50% of wealth managers expect demand to increase while a mere 9% forecast a decrease.

- Hybrid services will remain the most sought after robo-advice model, as having the best of both worlds is in high demand among investors. Continuous expansion is becoming common among all robo-advisors, and this is likely to continue going forward.

- Competition across Asia Pacific has stepped up and will increase in 2020, with experienced advisors hotly contested in Hong Kong and Singapore as well as more regional markets.

- There will be greater focus on ensuring affluent and HNW clients’ credit needs are met. The use of technology will make specialist lending more accessible and economic for clients outside of the UHNW space.



