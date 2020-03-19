Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amdocs RevenueONE: Monetisation Platforms" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
Amdocs is leading systems transformation initiatives by virtue of its presence in multiple Tier-1 accounts in developed markets.
Amdocs is a clear leader in the monetisation platforms segment, which accounts for well over 50% of the company's revenue. Amdocs recently launched its RevenueONE portfolio, which is focused on accelerating communications service providers' (CSPs') monetisation of 5G-enabled use cases.
This company profile provides:
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
