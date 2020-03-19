Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amdocs RevenueONE: Monetisation Platforms" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering



Amdocs is leading systems transformation initiatives by virtue of its presence in multiple Tier-1 accounts in developed markets.



Amdocs is a clear leader in the monetisation platforms segment, which accounts for well over 50% of the company's revenue. Amdocs recently launched its RevenueONE portfolio, which is focused on accelerating communications service providers' (CSPs') monetisation of 5G-enabled use cases.

This company profile provides:

A company summary

A summary of the company's financial information

An analysis of the company's strategic direction

An overview of the company's approach to monetisation platforms

A list of the company's key acquisitions and mergers

A summary of the company's products

An overview of significant customers

Analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7au3y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900