The global blood glucose monitoring market is expected to register a CAGR above 10% during the forecast period of 2020-2025; the market is estimated to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2020.



Blood glucose monitoring devices are used for effective diabetes diagnosis and treatment. A rise in the diabetic population drives the market by increasing the use of blood glucose monitoring devices. Obesity is also considered as one of the major factors contributing to the disease, primarily Type 2 diabetes.



Also, other factors, such as technological innovations and advancements, give many conveniences in measuring the blood glucose levels. One such advancement in monitoring the blood glucose level is established with continuous glucose monitoring devices. These devices help in the early detection of hypo and hyperglycemic conditions, which tend to drive the market for glucose monitoring.



Key Market Trends



Glucometer consumables (test strips and lancets) occupy highest market share



Although CGM is an advanced way for people living with diabetes to check glucose readings in real-time, SMBG is the most preferred device by the patients due to its economic affordability and less sophisticated usage when compared to CGM.



The SBGM occupies more than 87% of the share in the blood glucose monitoring market. The further segmented market of SBGM gives an understanding that the disposable consumables - test strips and lancets, occupy the larger market share, when compared to glucometer devices.



However, the CAGR for glucometer devices is high. CGM, though it provides real-time data of blood glucose levels for patients, has a low adaptability in the emerging markets. However, CGM's adaptability is high in developed markets. The cost factor is a major concern for the low growth of CGM in emerging markets.



North America is leading the market



In 2019, North America, especially the United States, held the largest share in the blood glucose monitoring market, due to the large patient pool and wide acceptance of advanced technologies followed by Europe, which showed moderate growth. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa showed low growth due to economic affordability.



Competitive Landscape



The blood glucose monitoring market is highly fragmented with few major manufacturers boasting a global market presence, while the remaining manufacturers confining to the other local or region-specific manufacturers. Mergers and acquisitions that happened between the players in the recent past helped the companies to strengthen their market presence. For example, Dexcom has partnered with Julphar to have its market presence in the Middle Eastern region.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.1.1 By Component

5.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.2 By End Use

5.1.2.1 Hospital (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.1.2.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.2.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.2.1.3 Lancets

5.1.2.2 Personal (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.1.2.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.2.2.2 Test Strips

5.1.2.2.3 Lancets

5.2 Continuous blood glucose monitoring devices (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.2.1 By Component

5.2.1.1 Sensors

5.2.1.2 Durables (Receivers and Transmitters)?

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Latin America

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa



6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes population (2012-2025)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes population (2012-2025)



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Dexcom

7.1.5 Medtronic

7.1.6 Arkray

7.1.7 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.8 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.9 Bionime Corporation

7.1.10 Acon

7.1.11 Medisana

7.1.12 Trivida

7.1.13 Rossmax

7.2 Company Share Analysis



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



