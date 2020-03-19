Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spirometers Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The spirometers market will show rapid growth due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), technological advancements in the field of spirometers and growing preference for home healthcare.



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive life-threatening lung disease that causes breathlessness. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global burden of disease study reported a prevalence of 251 million cases of COPD, globally, in 2016. It is also estimated that 3.17 million deaths were caused by the disease in 2015, (that is, 5% of all deaths, globally, in that year). However, more than 90% of COPD deaths occur in low and middle-income countries.



The spirometer device thus helps in the identification of different respiratory diseases, such as chronic lung disease that is obstructive, emphysema, asthma, and other breathing diseases, for screening in an occupational environment. Therefore, the rising cases of COPD across the world are thus ultimately increasing the demand of spirometers.



In addition, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality, globally, there are several studies, which have shown that there is a little awareness of COPD in the general population. However, many individuals with respiratory symptoms were not aware that they need to be diagnosed, which is limiting the use of spirometers, for detecting respiratory devices, which restrict the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends



Hand-Held is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Segment of the Spirometers Market



The spirometers are likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the ease to use, in both homecare and general practice, by smokers and asthma patients. Therefore with the rapid increase in the prevalence of COPD globally, there is a great demand for spirometers, which is driving many companies to invest more in R&D for innovation of novel and advanced spirometers.



In addition, various technological developments in the mechanism of spirometer are leading to new product developments. The new companies are entering the market, with products, based on innovative technologies.



North America is Found Leading the Spirometers Market



North America has dominated the spirometers market and the dominance of the market is mainly attributable to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Due to the increasing prevalence of COPD and asthma, there is increased usage of the spirometer, which helps in controlling the disease, and is widely used by the physicians in the hospitals. The United States is also found to be an early adopter of the technologies, which helps in reducing the COPD rates. Hence, with the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to drive in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are significantly contributing to the market growth. Product innovation and ongoing R&D activities to develop advanced technologies has helped in boosting the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Spirometers

4.2.3 Growing Preference for Home Healthcare

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness regarding Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hand-Held

5.1.2 Table-Top

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Volume Measurement

5.2.2 Flow Measurement

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Asthma

5.3.2 COPD

5.3.3 Cystic Fibrosis

5.3.4 Others

5.4 By End-User

5.4.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.4.2 Home Healthcare

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 MGC Diagnostics Corporation

6.1.2 NDD Medical Technologies

6.1.3 nSpire Health Inc.

6.1.4 Philips Healthcare

6.1.5 Smiths Medical

6.1.6 Midmark Corporation

6.1.7 Vyaire Medical Inc.

6.1.8 OHD (SCHAUENBURG International Group)

6.1.9 Jones Medical Instrument Company

6.1.10 Vitalograph



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



