New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Type 2 Diabetes: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876191/?utm_source=GNW

T2D constitutes approximately 90-95% of all diabetes cases around the world, while type 1 diabetes (T1D) and gestational diabetes make up the remaining 5-10% of the cases (International Diabetes Federation, 2014).



Epidemiologists utilized historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and reports to build the forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of T2D in the 9MM. Epidemiologists applied the prevalence of T2D drawn from the above sources to each country’s population to calculate the prevalent cases T2D and major comorbidities of T2D, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), cardiovascular disease (CVD), obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and atherosclerosis in the diagnosed T2D prevalent population.



The following data describes the epidemiology of T2D. In the 9MM, Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of T2D from 164,826,095 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2018 to 212,237,385 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2028, with an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.88% during the forecast period. India will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of T2D among the 9MM throughout the forecast period, while Spain will have the lowest. When examining the AGR of diagnosed prevalence of T2D in individual markets, epidemiologists forecast that France will see the highest AGR of 5.60% during the forecast period, while Japan will show the lowest AGR of 0.39%.



Scope

- The Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) in the nine major markets (9MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, and India).

- This report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of T2D segmented by age, and sex. Additionally, the report provides a forecast for the prevalent cases of major comorbidities of T2D, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), cardiovascular disease (CVD), obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and atherosclerosis in the diagnosed T2D prevalent pool.

- The T2D epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 9MM.



Reasons to buy

The T2D Epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global T2D market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global T2D market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for T2D therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of T2D population by major comorbidities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876191/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001