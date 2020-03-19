Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed-Mobile Convergence in Emerging Asia-Pacific: Case Studies and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Case studies show that operators in emerging Asia-Pacific have used fixed-mobile convergence offers to increase and consolidate subscriber market share.



Fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) is becoming increasingly prevalent in many countries in the emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP) region. This report looks at five operators that have recently started offering FMC offers, evaluates their success and isolates trends across the region.

The report answers the following questions:

How are operators promoting their FMC offers in the EMAP region?

How successful have operators been in offering FMC?

What are the key success trends across the region and how is FMC likely to develop?

The following companies are featured in the case studies:

AIS (Thailand)

China Mobile (China)

Maxis (Malaysia)

PLDT (Philippines)

VNPT Vinaphone (Vietnam)

