Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) offer significant benefits in maintaining heart health, in addition to safeguarding against cancer and birth defects and offsetting symptoms of diabetes, arthritis, cognitive decline, depression, and several other conditions. Recovered from declining sales between 2012 to 2014, attributed to negative studies in the US media, global Omega-3 market has picked up the growth momentum in recent years.



Sales of Omega-3 ingredients for dietary supplement sector has been significantly reduced compared to other application sectors during the slowdown period. The impact was large in the United States and a little bit or no impact observed in Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.



Dietary Supplements is the largest application for Omega-3 globally cornering share of about 60% consuming 82.8 thousand metric tons 2019. Overall Omega-3 demand will reach 145 million metric tons in 2020 valued at US$1.8 billion.



Research Findings & Coverage

Worldwide market for Omega-3 is analyzed in this report with respect to raw material sources and end-use applications

Omega-3 market size is reported in this study by raw material source and end-use application across all major regions/countries

Robust growth for highly concentrated Omega-3 ingredients bolstered by demand from pharma and dietary supplements markets

Algae sources offer immense scope for global Omega-3s market

Dismissal of Amarin Pharma's lawsuit exonerates the Omega-3 dietary supplement industry

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 129

The industry guide includes the contact details for 322 companies

The market for major applications of Omega-3 explored in this report comprise the following:

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Food & Beverages

Infant Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Clinical Nutrition

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Omega-3 market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and volume in metric tons; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Rest of World



Companies Mentioned



AK & MN Biofarm Co Ltd

Acasti

Aker BioMarine Manufacturing LLC

Aker Biomarine AS

Alaska Protein Recovery, LLC

Algae to Omega

AlgaeCytes Limited

Algarithm Ingredients, Inc.

Algisys, LLC

Anklam Extrakt GmbH

AntarcticOmega SPA

Antibiticos de Len SLU (ADL Biopharma)

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arctic Nutrition AS

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd

Austral Group S.A.A.

Avesthagen Limited

BASF SE

Barrington Nutritionals

Berg Lipidtech AS (BLT)

Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Biosearch, S.A. (Biosearch Life)

Bizen Chemical Co Ltd

Bluebiotech International GmbH

Blueline Foods (India) Pvt Ltd

Brudy Technology S.L.

COPALIS

Cellana LLC

Chemport, Inc.

Clover Corporation (Nu-Mega)

Coastal Exports Corporation

Colpex International S.A.C

Compania Pesquera Camanchaca SA

Corbion, Inc.

Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C.

Cox & Compaa S.A.

Croda International Plc

DSM Nutritional Products AG

De Wit Speciality Oils

Denomega (Orkla Health)

ECA Healthcare Inc

Ennature Biopharma (India Glycols Ltd)

Epax AS

Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH

Felda IFFCO LLC

Fenchem Biotek Ltd

Fermentalg SA

Fiordo Austral Group

Fortuna Oils AS

Fujian Coland Enterprises Co Ltd

GC Rieber Oils

GCI Nutrients, Inc.

GIHON - Laboratorios Qumicos Srl

Golden Omega SA

Guangdong Runke Bioengineering Co Ltd

Helios Corp

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

Hofseth Biocare AS

Huatai Biopharm Inc.

IQI B.V.

Imperial-Oel-Import Handelsgesellschaft mbH

Jiangsu Auqi Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Tiankai Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Weisikang Food Sci-Tech Development Co., Ltd.

K Pharmtech Co. Ltd.

KD Pharma Group

Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd.

Kinomega Biopharm Inc.

LYSI Hf.

Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd

Mara Renewables Corporation

Margildi EHF.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Matinas BioPharma

Minami Nutrition

Mowi ASA

Natural Oils Chile SA

Naturmega SA

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (Nissui)

Nisshin Pharma Inc.

Noble Harvest AS

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Norwegian Fish Oil AS

Novasep Holding SAS

Novosana (Taicang) Co. Ltd.

Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Oceans Omega, LLC

Olvea Fish Oils

Olvea Fish Oils (Olvea Group)

Omega Protein Corporation

Omnipharm SAS

Organic Technologies (AlaskaOmega)

POLARIS

Pesquera Camanchaca SA

Pesquera Diamante SA

Pesquera Hayduk SA

Pharma Marine AS

Phycoil Biotech Korea, Inc.

Polaris

Progress Biotech bv

Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Qponics Limited

Qualitas Health Inc

Rimfrost AS

Rimfrost USA, LLC

SEANOVA

SPES S.A.

Seadragon Marine Oils Ltd

Seafoodia

Seven Seas Ltd

Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Qianhai Xiaozao Technology Ltd./Lyxia Corporation

Silicycle Inc.

Simris Alg AB

Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co Ltd

Skuny Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Sochim International SPA

Solarvest Bioenergy Inc.

Solutex GC, S.L.

Source-Omega LLC

SourceOne Global Partners

Stepan Company

Stepan Lipid Nutrition

TASA Omega SA (Tecnolgica De Alimentos SA)

Thai Union Group PCL

Thai Union Marine Nutrients GmbH

The Wright Group

Triplenine Group A/S

True Westfjords EHF

Veramaris V.O.F.

Vesteraalens AS

Virun, Inc.

Wiley's Finest Inc

Wuxi Xunda Marine Biological Products Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76jz9h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900