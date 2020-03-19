Selbyville, Delaware, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Electronic Skin Market by Product (Electronic Skin Suit, Electronic Patches), Component (Stretchable Circuits, Photovoltaics System, Stretchable Conductors, Electro-Active Polymers), Sensor Type (Tactile Sensors, Chemical Sensors, Electrophysiological Sensors) Application (Health Monitoring Systems, Drug Delivery Systems, Cosmetics), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of electronics skin will reach $16 billion by 2026.

Growing diagnostic and therapeutic applications of electronic skin products and the rapid adoption of such products in the diabetes and cardiac monitoring are two major factors supplementing the market growth. Electronic skin is beneficial for a variety of users due to its wide array of advantages such as self-healing properties, stretching abilities as well as self-powering abilities. Additionally, electronic skin is also utilized in patients having prosthetics to provide a sense of touch.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3255

Electro-active polymers segment in the electronic skin market is expected to grow with a considerable CAGR of 14.6% during the study timeframe. Electro-active polymers offer many benefits when compared to the traditional electronic wearable devices. The benefits comprise 10 times additional battery life, ultralow power consumption, noiseless operation as well as a stretchable polymer which can withstand about 20% working strain for actuators.

Tactile sensors accounted for a market share of about 14% in 2019 as these sensors provides tactile properties of skin on the electronic skin. However, tactile sensors are majorly used in electronic skin suits and not in electronic skin patches, thus accounted for a minimal share of the global market. Tactile sensors are also utilized in patients having prosthesis for providing them with a sense of touch.

Sweden electronic skin market is predicted to showcase a substantial growth over the forecast period at a CAGR of 15.3%. The high growth rate is attributed to the well-established state-financed research as well as the availability of sophisticated technology. In addition, the government supports the research of emerging technologies via the National Board for Technological Development.

Cosmetics segmented is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.9% during the analysis timeframe. The launch of technologically advanced microcurrent face masks has revolutionized the industry, thereby boosting the market growth during the analysis period. Microcurrent facemasks helps in delivering essential skincare ingredients to the layers of the skin.

Among the B2B distribution channel, research institutes accounted for a major electronic skin market share of about 40% in 2019. Major share is attributed to the utilization of electronic skin for testing its abilities for various medical device manufacturers. Also, research institutes examine its strength to withstand various conditions as well as to explore its other related applications.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3255

Electronic patches are expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to its increased application for monitoring diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, pregnancy related, smoking cessation and fever among others. Electronic skin patches have the ability to monitor the real time health statuses of an individual and sends the data to the respective healthcare professionals. This will help an individual to maintain their health as advised by the doctors.

A few notable companies operating in the electronic skin market include MC10, Xenoma Inc., VivaLnK, Inc, iRhythm, Byteflies & Quad Industries, Dexcom, and Bloomlife among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as novel product launches, strategic partnerships and business expansion to consolidate their market presence.

Some major findings of the electronic skin market report include:

Growing medical applications of electronic skin and the increasing adoption of electronic skin patches will positively impact the market growth.

Introduction of novel technologies in manufacturing of low cost and effective components will reduce the overall cost of electronic skin patches.

patches. Competitors focus on novel product launches and strategic partnerships in a bid to capture market share and strengthen revenue generation.





Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Electronic Skin Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.5. Electronic skin reimbursement scenario

3.6. Porter’s analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.7.1. Market structure

3.7.2. Competitive matrix analysis

3.8. PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/electronic-skin-market





About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision makers.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com