Company announcement no 02 - 20



19 March 2020





NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S appoints new Group CEO

The board of directors of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) has today appointed Michael Larsen as Group CEO effective 1 May 2020. Jesper Petersen and Mikkel Fruergaard will continue as members of the Executive Board with responsibility for their respective divisions in the NTG group.

The future Executive Board will be:

Michael Larsen, Group CEO

Jesper Petersen, Head of Road & Logistics

Mikkel Fruergaard, Head of Air & Ocean

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO

Eivind Kolding, Chairman of the NTG Board of Directors, says: “Up to and during the listing of NTG, an Executive Board with 3 Executive Officers was a convenient structure to develop the business of NTG and carry out the transformation to a listed company. As the journey continues, a common single CEO structure is optimal for supporting a strong development of NTG. I am delighted that Michael Larsen has accepted to step into the Executive Board of NTG as CEO.”

Michael Larsen is one of the founders of NTG’s first and largest subsidiary, NTG Nordic A/S, and Michael Larsen has been the CEO of NTG Nordic A/S since 2015. He is presently member of the board of directors of NTG and will step down at the annual general meeting on 16 April 2020. Michael Larsen is 44 years and has worked in freight forwarding for 24 years.

Michael Larsen looks forward to joining the Group Executive Board of NTG. “I have been with NTG since its very first day; I know the business model, our customers, the importance of all our employees and their daily efforts, the NTG partnership model and the growth strategies and potentials of NTG. I am proud to be offered this opportunity and will do my utmost to progress NTG as a unique company in the freight forwarding market.”

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Eivind Kolding, Chairman of the Board +45 23 61 73 25

Attachment