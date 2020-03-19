Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Medical Device Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Medical Device Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024) provides an in-depth analysis of the medical device market in China including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of China's medical device market by value, by product, by sales channel, etc.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China medical device market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



China medical devices market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market will rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024, tremendously.

The medical devices market is expected to increase due to growing geriatric population, rising affordability, escalating prevalence of diseases & disorders, rapid urbanization, increasing healthcare spending, increasing penetration of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) procedures, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the high cost involved, stringent government regulations, complicated reimbursement policies, etc.



The major players dominating the medical device market in China are MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific Corporation. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Medical Device: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose of Medical Devices

2.1.2 Medical Device Classification

2.1.3 Application of Medical Devices

2.2 Medical Device Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Medical Devices Segmentation by Product

2.2.2 Medical Devices Segmentation by Sales Channel



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 China Medical Device Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 China Medical Device Market by Value

3.1.2 China Medical Device Market by Product (Diagnostic Imaging, In-Vitro Diagnostic, Patient Aids, Consumables, Orthopaedics & Prosthetics, Dental Products, and Other Medical Devices)

3.1.3 China Medical Device Market by Sales Channel (Hospitals and Retail Sales Channel)

3.2 China Medical Device Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 China Diagnostic Imaging Medical Device Market by Value

3.2.2 China In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Market by Value

3.2.3 China Patient Aids Medical Device Market by Value

3.2.4 China Consumables Medical Device Market by Value

3.2.5 China Orthopaedics & Prosthetics Medical Device Market by Value

3.2.6 China Dental Medical Device Market by Value

3.2.7 China Other Medical Device Market by Value

3.3 China Medical Device Market: Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.1 China Hospitals Medical Device Market by Value

3.3.2 China Retail Sales Channel Medical Device Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

4.1.2 Rising Affordability

4.1.3 Escalating Prevalence of Diseases & Disorders

4.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.6 Increasing Penetration of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Procedures

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 High Cost Involved

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.2.3 Complicated Reimbursement Policies

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) Features into Medical Devices

4.3.2 Healthcare Reforms

4.3.3 Development of Point-of-Care Testing



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 China Medical Device Market Players: A Financial Comparison

5.2 China Medical Device Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses



6. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

6.1 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

6.2 Mindray Medical International Limited

6.3 Medtronic

6.4 Boston Scientific Corporation



