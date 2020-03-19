New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bladder Cancer: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876190/?utm_source=GNW

Bladder cancer is a common cancer worldwide that occurs when there is uncontrolled cell growth in the bladder lining, most commonly in urothelial cells.The most common risk factor of bladder cancer is tobacco use and cigarette smoking.



The risk of bladder cancer also increases with older age, with people ages 65 years and older accounting for 70% of cases.Men are also four times more likely to develop bladder cancer compared with women.



Bladder cancer types include carcinoma in situ (CIS), a flat tumor in the inner layer of the bladder that is also referred to as stage Tis.



However, smoking rates have decreased in the 7MM (The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK), including in Japan.A more convincing reason for the increase of cases is that the risk of developing bladder cancer increases with age.



In the 7MM (The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) combined, the highest proportion of diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer in 2018 was among the 70-79 years age group.



The US had the highest number of diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer. In 2018, the US had over 76,000 diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer and the number is expected to increase to more than 96,000 diagnosed incident cases by 2028 at an AGR of 2.58%. The increase in diagnosed incident cases may be due to changes in population and to steadily increasing incidence of bladder cancer in specific age groups. Japan will see the largest increase of cases through the forecast period, at an AGR of 2.99%.



The latest report “Bladder Cancer: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028” provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of bladder cancer in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).



The report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in all ages across the 7MM: diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer; five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer; diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer by stage at diagnosis (Ta, Tis, T1, T2, T3, and T4), stage Ta grade, tumor location, stage T4 metastasis, and mutations and biomarkers; and two-year recurrence of diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer.



- Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of bladder cancer in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in all ages across the 7MM: diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer; five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of bladder cancer; diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer by stage at diagnosis (Ta, Tis, T1, T2, T3, and T4), stage Ta grade, tumor location, stage T4 metastasis, and mutations and biomarkers; and two-year recurrence of diagnosed incident cases of bladder cancer.

- The Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



