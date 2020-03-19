Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of AI technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years, 2020-2028 in the AI for the defense industry. It also examines AI markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.



In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various Artificial Intelligence (AI) system tech in the defense market during 2020-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events Based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who Will Benefit from This Report?

1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers

1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners

1.5.4 Tech Companies

1.6 Language



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current and Future Technology Overview of Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Types of Artificial Intelligence for Defense

3.3 Current Technologies

3.4 Future Technologies



4 Current and Future Market Overview of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Number of AI-Powered Autonomous Systems - Per Region

4.2.1 Americas

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia

4.2.4 Middle East

4.2.5 Africa

4.3 Current Markets

4.3.1 North America

4.3.2 Europe

4.3.3 Asia

4.3.4 Middle East

4.3.5 Rest of the World

4.4 Future Markets

4.5 How to Reach Scale

4.5.1 Challenges Involved in Scaling

4.5.2 Strategy for Scaling



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Industry Chain Structure

5.1.2 Support for Local Industry

5.1.3 Policy

5.1.4 Drivers

5.1.5 Inhibitors

5.1.6 Opportunities

5.1.7 Challenges

5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

5.2.2 Supplier Power

5.2.3 Threat of Substitution

5.2.4 Threat of New Entry

5.3 Macro Environment

5.3.1 Macroeconomic Factors

5.3.2 Political

5.3.3 Economic

5.3.4 Social

5.3.5 Technological

5.4 Forecast Factors



6 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Region to 2028

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Region Overview

6.2.1 Americas - in Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market

6.2.2 Europe - in Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market

6.2.3 Asia - in Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market

6.2.4 Middle East - in Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market

6.2.5 Africa - in Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market



7 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology to 2028

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology Overview

7.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology - Integrated Solutions

7.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology - Data Analysis

7.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology - Platform

7.2.4 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology - Interface

7.2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology - Hardware



8 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Application to 2028

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application Overview

8.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

8.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Search and Rescue

8.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Combat

8.2.4 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Transportation

8.2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Explosive Ordnance Disposal

8.2.6 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Mine Clearance

8.2.7 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Firefighting

8.2.8 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Others



9 Forecast Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Offering to 2028

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Offering Overview

9.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Machine Learning

9.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Speech Recognition

9.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Emotion Recognition

9.2.4 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Computer Vision

9.2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - AI Optimized Hardware

9.2.6 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Robotic Process Automation

9.2.7 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Cyber Defense

9.2.8 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Biometric



10 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Type to 2028

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Type Overview

10.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Reactive Machine

10.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Limited Memory

10.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Theory of Mind

10.2.4 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Self Aware AI

10.2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Artificial Narrow Intelligence

10.2.6 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Artificial General Intelligence

10.2.7 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Artificial Super Intelligence



11 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by End-users to 2028

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by End-users Overview

11.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by End-users - Army

11.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by End-users - Air Force

11.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by End-users - Navy

11.2.4 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by End-users - Defense Department



12 Events Based Forecast for the Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense to 2028

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Events Forecast Factors

12.3 Event Forecast by Regions

12.4 Event Forecast by Offering

12.5 Event Forecast by Type

12.6 Event Forecast by Application

12.7 Event Forecast by Technology

12.8 Event Forecast by End-user



13 Leading Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market

13.1 Airbus Defence and Space

13.1.1 Company Profile

13.1.2 Products & Services

13.1.3 Segment Revenue

13.1.4 Financial Info (Revenues, Profit Last 5 Years)

13.1.5 Recent Contract Wins

13.1.6 Recent Projects Completed

13.1.7 Strategic Alliances

13.1.8 Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Products & Services

13.1.9 SWOT Analysis

13.2 BAE Systems

13.3 Boeing Co.

13.4 Elbit Systems

13.5 Inmarsat

13.6 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

13.7 Leonardo

13.8 Lockheed Martin

13.9 Northrop Grumman Corp.

13.10 Saab

13.11 Other Companies of Interest

13.11.1 Alphabet

13.11.2 Amazon

13.11.3 AMD

13.11.4 Apple Inc.

13.11.5 Baidu

13.11.6 Deep Mind Technologies

13.11.7 Facebook

13.11.8 General Vision Inc.

13.11.9 Intel

13.11.10 Microsoft

13.11.11 Aptiv

13.11.12 Open AI

13.11.13 Qualcomm

13.11.14 Tesla

13.11.15 Yandex



14 Conclusions and Recommendations

14.1 Major Conclusions and Recommendations

14.2 Fulfilling the Business Objectives



