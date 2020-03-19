Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of AI technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years, 2020-2028 in the AI for the defense industry. It also examines AI markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Events Based Forecast Scenario
1.5 Who Will Benefit from This Report?
1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers
1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners
1.5.4 Tech Companies
1.6 Language
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Trends and Insights
2.2 Major Findings
2.3 Major Conclusions
2.4 Important Tables and Graphs
3 Current and Future Technology Overview of Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Types of Artificial Intelligence for Defense
3.3 Current Technologies
3.4 Future Technologies
4 Current and Future Market Overview of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Number of AI-Powered Autonomous Systems - Per Region
4.2.1 Americas
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia
4.2.4 Middle East
4.2.5 Africa
4.3 Current Markets
4.3.1 North America
4.3.2 Europe
4.3.3 Asia
4.3.4 Middle East
4.3.5 Rest of the World
4.4 Future Markets
4.5 How to Reach Scale
4.5.1 Challenges Involved in Scaling
4.5.2 Strategy for Scaling
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Industry Chain Structure
5.1.2 Support for Local Industry
5.1.3 Policy
5.1.4 Drivers
5.1.5 Inhibitors
5.1.6 Opportunities
5.1.7 Challenges
5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Competitive Rivalry
5.2.2 Supplier Power
5.2.3 Threat of Substitution
5.2.4 Threat of New Entry
5.3 Macro Environment
5.3.1 Macroeconomic Factors
5.3.2 Political
5.3.3 Economic
5.3.4 Social
5.3.5 Technological
5.4 Forecast Factors
6 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Region to 2028
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Region Overview
6.2.1 Americas - in Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market
6.2.2 Europe - in Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market
6.2.3 Asia - in Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market
6.2.4 Middle East - in Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market
6.2.5 Africa - in Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market
7 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology to 2028
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology Overview
7.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology - Integrated Solutions
7.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology - Data Analysis
7.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology - Platform
7.2.4 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology - Interface
7.2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Technology - Hardware
8 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Application to 2028
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application Overview
8.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
8.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Search and Rescue
8.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Combat
8.2.4 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Transportation
8.2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Explosive Ordnance Disposal
8.2.6 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Mine Clearance
8.2.7 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Firefighting
8.2.8 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Application - Others
9 Forecast Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Offering to 2028
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Offering Overview
9.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Machine Learning
9.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Speech Recognition
9.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Emotion Recognition
9.2.4 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Computer Vision
9.2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - AI Optimized Hardware
9.2.6 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Robotic Process Automation
9.2.7 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Cyber Defense
9.2.8 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Biometric
10 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by Type to 2028
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market by Type Overview
10.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Reactive Machine
10.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Limited Memory
10.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Theory of Mind
10.2.4 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Self Aware AI
10.2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Artificial Narrow Intelligence
10.2.6 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Artificial General Intelligence
10.2.7 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Artificial Super Intelligence
11 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by End-users to 2028
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by End-users Overview
11.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by End-users - Army
11.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by End-users - Air Force
11.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by End-users - Navy
11.2.4 Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense by End-users - Defense Department
12 Events Based Forecast for the Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense to 2028
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Events Forecast Factors
12.3 Event Forecast by Regions
12.4 Event Forecast by Offering
12.5 Event Forecast by Type
12.6 Event Forecast by Application
12.7 Event Forecast by Technology
12.8 Event Forecast by End-user
13 Leading Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market
13.1 Airbus Defence and Space
13.1.1 Company Profile
13.1.2 Products & Services
13.1.3 Segment Revenue
13.1.4 Financial Info (Revenues, Profit Last 5 Years)
13.1.5 Recent Contract Wins
13.1.6 Recent Projects Completed
13.1.7 Strategic Alliances
13.1.8 Artificial Intelligence for Defense - Products & Services
13.1.9 SWOT Analysis
13.2 BAE Systems
13.3 Boeing Co.
13.4 Elbit Systems
13.5 Inmarsat
13.6 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
13.7 Leonardo
13.8 Lockheed Martin
13.9 Northrop Grumman Corp.
13.10 Saab
13.11 Other Companies of Interest
13.11.1 Alphabet
13.11.2 Amazon
13.11.3 AMD
13.11.4 Apple Inc.
13.11.5 Baidu
13.11.6 Deep Mind Technologies
13.11.7 Facebook
13.11.8 General Vision Inc.
13.11.9 Intel
13.11.10 Microsoft
13.11.11 Aptiv
13.11.12 Open AI
13.11.13 Qualcomm
13.11.14 Tesla
13.11.15 Yandex
14 Conclusions and Recommendations
14.1 Major Conclusions and Recommendations
14.2 Fulfilling the Business Objectives
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0hye9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
