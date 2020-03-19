New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyethylene Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372633/?utm_source=GNW

Asia is expected to have a new-build and expansion polyethylene capacity of 24.16 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 61 new-build and expansion projects. Out of these, 56 are new-build projects and the remaining are expansion projects.



In Asia, the capacity growth of polyethylene will be mainly from China and India, which together accounts for around 73 percent of the regions’ capacity additions. The new-build projects account for most of the capacity additions in both these countries.



North America is the second highest region in terms of capacity additions in the global polyethylene industry.The region will add a new-build capacity of about 12 mtpa from 19 planned and announced projects.



The major capacity additions will be from the US, which is expected to contribute about 10.55 mtpa by 2024. The Middle East stands third, with new-build polyethylene capacity of 10.30 mtpa by 2024. The major capacity additions will be from Iran, which is expected to contribute about 6.82 mtpa by 2024.



Global Polyethylene capacity to experience considerable growth over the next five years from 114.43 mtpa in 2019 to 173.55 mtpa by 2024. Around 154 planned and announced polyethylene projects are expected to come online predominantly in Asia, followed by the Middle East over the upcoming years.



