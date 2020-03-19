TORONTO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Group”), the rapid growth B2B gaming technology platform, aggregator and services provider, today provided an update on the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 on its business operations.



Bragg has experienced very strong performance throughout the first quarter, achieving record revenues, and this growth is ongoing. Management is actively tracking the impact of the virus on the gaming industry and has not made any amendments to their 2020 guidance due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Bragg derives the majority of its revenues from online casino operators, the majority of which have experienced less of an impact than sports betting operators and land-based casinos. With unprecedented global cancellation of major sporting events and the closure of betting shops and land-based casinos for the foreseeable future, sports betting companies are beginning to focus on other verticals, including casino and virtual sports. Bragg has an established presence and strong relationships in these verticals with operators such as Leo Vegas, Mr Green, and Online Casino Deutschland, whose primary focus is the online casino market, and is therefore well-positioned to capitalize on this increased demand for virtual gaming.

Dominic Mansour, CEO of Bragg, stated, “The devastating outbreak of COVID-19 will have an impact on every individual and every business in the world. Bragg is by no means an exception here, and we are doing everything we can to keep our staff safe while maintaining operations for our customers. We have seamlessly transitioned our systems so that employees are able to work from home, and we’ve implemented our strict contingency plans to ensure that our platforms remain up and running and available to all of our operators. My personal sympathies to everyone impacted by the outbreak and we will be sure to keep the business and investment communities up to date on any impacts we may experience.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio is ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

