OKLAHOMA CITY, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today provided an update regarding its oil and natural gas hedge position. The company has approximately 80 percent of its estimated oil production in 2020 protected at an average floor price of nearly $45 WTI. Additionally, Devon has secured hedges on approximately 40 percent of its estimated natural gas production in 2020 at an average Henry Hub protected floor price of $2.35 per million cubic feet.



The company’s hedge position is composed of swaps and costless collars, with no pricing downside from three-way collars. The estimated market value of the company’s hedge position in 2020 is approximately $800 million based on the current WTI and Henry Hub strip price.

Devon continues to dynamically manage its hedge position to provide additional protection against lower commodity prices through 2021. This risk-management program consists of systematic hedges added on a rolling six-quarter basis and discretionary hedges that take advantage of market opportunities.

“Given the high degree of uncertainty associated with this unprecedented pricing downturn, we have taken decisive actions through our hedging program to protect our balance sheet, preserve liquidity and support our dividend,” said Dave Hager, president and CEO. “This advantaged hedge position, combined with our high-quality asset base and excellent liquidity, positions Devon to effectively navigate through this period of extreme commodity price volatility.”

WTI Oil Price Swaps WTI Oil Price Collars Period Volume (Bbls/d) Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl) Volume (Bbls/d) Weighted Average Floor Price ($/Bbl) Weighted Average Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) Q1-Q4 2020 66,625 $ 38.57 54,750 $ 51.47 $ 61.52 Q1-Q4 2021 3,250 $ 44.55 9,750 $ 49.25 $ 59.25





Henry Hub Gas Price Swaps Henry Hub Gas Price Collars Period Volume (MMBtu/d) Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu) Volume (MMBtu/d) Weighted Average Floor Price ($/MMBtu) Weighted Average Ceiling Price ($/MMBtu) Q1-Q4 2020 81,600 $ 2.77 132,750 $ 2.09 $ 2.52 Q1-Q4 2021 — — 15,000 $ 2.09 $ 2.59

