TEL AVIV, Israel, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, and provided a corporate update.
“We are excited to advance our clinical program for VB-111 in ovarian cancer towards an important interim analysis, while collaborating with the National Cancer Institute and top US neuro-oncology centers in externally-sponsored studies of VB-111 for colon cancer and recurrent GBM,” said Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics. “The ongoing Phase 3 OVAL trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer continues to enroll patients as planned and we expect the readout from an important interim analysis by the end of the first quarter. VBL made significant advancement during 2019 on all fronts. We now look forward to 2020 as a potential turn around year for the company, with three parallel clinical trials for VB-111 and upcoming results from our MOSPD2 programs for inflammation and oncology.”
Amos Ron, Chief Financial Officer of VBL Therapeutics stated, “We had more than $37 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted bank deposits at December 31, 2019. This is expected to provide us with sufficient resources to continue to develop VB-111 and other product candidates and to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the third quarter of 2021.”
About VBL
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every 6-8 weeks. VB-111 has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific phase 2 studies. VB-111 is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our programs, including VB-111, including their clinical development, such as the timing of clinical trials and expected announcement of data, therapeutic potential and clinical results, and our financial position, operating results and cash runway. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results, that our financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that we may not realize the expected benefits of our intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in our regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. VBL Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.
VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD.
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|December 31
|Note
|2019
|2018
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|Assets
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|9,436
|$
|29,347
|Short-term bank deposits
|5
|27,100
|21,135
|Other current assets
|13a
|1,242
|1,227
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|37,778
|51,709
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Restricted bank deposits
|506
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|6
|6,949
|8,921
|Right-of-use assets
|7
|3,088
|-
|Long-term prepaid expenses
|300
|48
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|10,843
|8,969
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|48,621
|$
|60,678
|Liabilities and equity
|CURRENT LIABILITIES-
|Accounts payable and accruals:
|Trade
|$
|3,330
|$
|1,193
|Other
|13b
|4,238
|2,944
|Deferred revenue
|9
|386
|290
|Lease liabilities
|774
|347
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|8,728
|4,774
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES-
|Severance pay obligations, net
|8
|163
|99
|Deferred revenue
|9
|1,723
|2,263
|Lease liabilities
|2,167
|449
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|4,053
|2,811
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|12,781
|7,585
|COMMITMENTS
|10
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|11
|Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 par value; Authorized as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, 70,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, 35,882,928 and 35,881,128 shares, respectively
|73
|73
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(8
|)
|41
|Additional paid in capital
|235,974
|233,721
|Warrants
|7,904
|7,904
|Accumulated deficit
|(208,103
|)
|(188,646
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|35,840
|53,093
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|48,621
|$
|60,678
VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD.
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|Year ended December 31
|Note
|2019
|2018
|2017
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|REVENUES
|9
|562
|585
|13,864
|COST OF REVENUES
|10c
|(163
|)
|(235
|)
|(340
|)
|GROSS PROFIT
|399
|350
|13,524
|RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES, net
|13c
|$
|15,470
|$
|15,940
|$
|17,770
|MARKETING EXPENSES
|13e
|-
|397
|562
|GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|13d
|4,943
|5,220
|5,847
|OPERATING LOSS
|20,014
|21,207
|10,655
|FINANCIAL INCOME
|15
|(870
|)
|(908
|)
|(544
|)
|FINANCIAL EXPENSES
|15
|313
|159
|27
|FINANCIAL (INCOME), net
|(557
|)
|(749
|)
|(517
|)
|LOSS FOR THE YEAR
|19,457
|20,458
|10,138
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (INCOME)-
|Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss-
|Re-measurements of post-employment benefit obligation
|49
|(25
|)
|24
|COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|$
|19,506
|$
|20,433
|$
|10,162
|U.S. dollars
|LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE
|14
|Basic and diluted
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.37
|Number of shares
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING-
|Basic and diluted
|35,881,256
|32,969,094
|27,398,169
