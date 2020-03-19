Everyone in the U.S. now has access to a free group calling line. Just call for text instructions.

Everyone in the U.S. now has access to a free group calling line. Just call for text instructions.

Long Beach, CA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cases of coronavirus continue to be diagnosed around the world, a growing number of employees and students are being forced to stay home. It is critical in these times that communications are not impacted – both to help ensure the continued flow of business and so that friends and family are reliably and easily able to stay connected.

It is for this reason that the FreeConferenceCall.com has launched the Stay Connected campaign. All Americans can use their mobile phone to call (720) 820-2000. After calling you will be provided with a dial-in number that you can share with your friends, family, and co-workers. The access code to enter your secure group chats will be your 10-digit mobile phone number.

People are encouraged to use this number to check in with friends, family or elderly neighbors or as a conference line for business meetings. This number can also be used in place of large gatherings as you can have up to 1,000 participants on a call with you. For example, churches are encouraged to use Stay Connected for members who may not feel comfortable coming to services.

This number is being provided to help provide peace of mind. It is important during times of distress that people can still stay connected and communicating. The coronavirus is top of mind for people right now, in the future it could be something else.

“When I founded FreeConferenceCall.com it was of critical importance to me that I create a space where people all over the world were free to connect, collaborate, and share. That mission has never felt more important to me than it does now,” said Dave Erickson, CEO of FreeConferenceCall.com. “The need for people to stay connected is only going to increase as more cases are diagnosed and more people are asked to stay home. This new tool gives people an incredibly simple, free way to stay connected even if they can’t be in close physical proximity. It is my sincere hope this helps.”

About FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com has users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500. Unlimited use service offerings include: high-quality, high definition audio conferencing, screen sharing, video conferencing, audio and visual recordings, customized greetings, security features, desktop scheduling and mobile applications.

FreeConferenceCall.com was founded by David Erickson in 2001 and is based in Long Beach, Calif.

Attachment

Kim Coutts FreeConferenceCall.com 619-977-0988 kcoutts@freeconferencecall.com