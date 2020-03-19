WEST HARTFORD, Conn., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Legrand's Cabinet and Containment Business is proud to announce that both the T-Series platform, as well as the T6 Server Cabinet products are now UL 2416 listed.



UL (Underwriter Laboratories) standards independently ensure the safety, quality, and sustainability of products. The 2416 listing on Legrand's T-Series and T6 Server Cabinet products ensures that these products meet UL guidelines around quality and durability. In addition to our own rigorous set of standards and quality control practices across manufacturing facilities located in Farmingdale NY and Anaheim CA. Legrand's respected cabinet solutions will continue to provide IT and data center professionals with a quality partner that not only provides solutions in the form of great products but a partner that will continue to drive and innovate to help push what is possible.

The T-Series Cabinets are an extremely robust and durable cabinet solution. With configurations and available accessories that cover the needs of both Network Cabinets and Server Cabinets, the T-Series is well suited for all applications. With a static load rating of 4,000 pounds, the fully-welded, tubular steel frame is ideal for "rack and stack" applications, where cabinets are loaded off-site and rolled into place fully configured – saving businesses time and minimizing frustration. Shipped fully assembled, the T-Series is a solid building block when planning or expanding your data center.

Legrand's T6 Server Cabinets are very similar to the T-Series with an integrated cable management and power management feature that was designed with IT professionals in mind. Designed to address the challenges associated cable management, airflow, and load capacity the T6 is a fully welded tubular steel server cabinet with a dynamic load capacity of 3,000 lbs. An additional set of vertical posts toward the rear of the frame allows for an integrated "Power and Cable Manager" (PCM) bracket welded into each side of the frame, providing a highly configurable mounting area for PDUs, power cables, and network cables. The PCM is actually recessed into the frame to allow for an additional half-inch of room for cable management. All of these features are packed into a 24in wide cabinet with sizes ranging from 42ru to 48ru. The T6 has the added benefit of being part of Legrand's Ready-Ship program, in most cases providing a fast delivery that is measured in days – not weeks. Contact John Consoli, VP of Sales & Marketing to learn more .

"Our T and T6 cabinets are evidence of Legrand CCB's commitment to design and manufacturing solutions that meet or exceed the expectations of our customers. Adding UL listing to the products confirms this commitment. We take great pride in having the most robust cabinet frames in the industry. UL Listing is the proverbial cherry on the cake." – John Consoli, VP of Sales & Marketing Legrand Cabinet & Containment.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us .

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b31c2941-e48a-4f79-9ec8-2ed35167c8f6