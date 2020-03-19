BATON ROUGE, La., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkhound , a leading digital solutions firm providing a trusted implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, today announced Microsoft® has named William Assaf, a Sparkhound Principal Consultant, as a Most Valuable Professional (MVP), Data Platform. This reinforces Sparkhound’s continued ability to provide expertise and leadership to customers with the latest in the Microsoft data platform. Complementing this award distinction, Microsoft is also releasing, “ SQL Server 2019 Administration Inside Out ,” a reference book co-written by Assaf and peers, with timesaving solutions and workarounds to implement SQL Server 2019. In addition, Assaf will present a live webcast, “ The Business Case for SQL 2019 - What you need to know .”



The Microsoft MVP Award is an annual award that recognizes exceptional technology community leaders worldwide who actively share their high quality, real-world expertise with users and Microsoft. As a recipient of this year’s Microsoft MVP award, William joins an exceptional group Data Platform MVPs from around the world who have demonstrated a willingness to reach out, share their technical expertise with others and help individuals maximize their use of technology.

As part of the Inside Out series in the Microsoft Press Store, SQL Server 2019 Administration Inside Out enables readers to discover how the experts tackle today’s essential SQL Server 2019 tasks such as designing, installing, automating with maintenance plans, optimizing databases, moving SQL Server workloads to Azure—and much more. The book is available for pre-order now at all retailers in physical and digital formats.

“Every CIO has a horror story about system upgrades,” Assaf said. “With backward compatibility and a clear migration story, Microsoft’s SQL Server 2019 upgrades avoid common difficulties with intuitive features and tools. The DBA can predict, prevent, and resolve upgrade issues and ensure a safe and successful upgrade or migration.”

Kicking off on March 26 at 10 AM CST, William Assaf will conduct a live webcast created for a business leader audience. During this event, he will simplify SQL Server 2019 features and detail its positive impacts, advantages, new helpful tools as well as the better quality working environment the upgrades will yield. At the end of the webcast, five attendees will be selected to receive a digital copy of SQL Server 2019 Administration Inside Out. Register today : https://bit.ly/39ENFd7

About Sparkhound

