CENTENNIAL, Colo , March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbine Label Company is the winner of TLMI’s (Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute, Inc.) 2019 Eugene Singer Award for Management Excellence. The prestigious award is given to only four companies across North America each year, with one winner per company-size category. In recognition of business management excellence, the award benchmarks peer companies via an established set of growth and profitability ratios as articulated in the TLMI Management Ratio Study.

Since 2010, Columbine Label has earned the Eugene Singer award six times. Over 100 entries from TLMI member companies in the United States and Canada vie for the award each year. The TLMI award is named after the originator of the study, and is widely recognized by label converters as one of North America’s most coveted honors.

Columbine Label President, Greg Jackson, comments, “TLMI helps us continually strive toward best-in-class management excellence. To that end, winning the 2019 Eugene Singer award is tremendous validation and a distinct honor for our company. Peer-based assessments help to elevate the entire label industry and we are passionately committed to being a part of that purpose.”

TLMI president, Dan Muenzer, shares, “Winning the Eugene Singer Award is no small feat. Converter companies compete in an extensive peer-to-peer benchmarking assessment that provides transparency to help converters make smarter strategic decisions. My personal congratulations go to this year’s four winners .”

For 2019, the Eugene Singer Award for Management Excellence is awarded to:

+ Fountain Valley, CA-based Coast Label Co., small company category

+ Centennial, CO-based Columbine Label, mid-range company category

+ Butler, WI-based Flexo-Graphics, medium company category.

+ De Pere, WI based Belmark, large company category.

//

About Columbine Label Company



Columbine Label Company has a rich history and deep expertise in labels, tags, shrink sleeve and flexible packaging solutions. We serve customers in craft beer, wine and distilleries, as well as food packaging, health and beauty, and industrial applications (to name a few). At Columbine Label, we pride ourselves on our exemplary color management, unwavering commitment to quality and safety, and consistent record of on-time deliveries. Columbine Label leverages state-of-the-art technology in digital printing, hot stamping, embossing and offers a diverse portfolio of offerings.

Bernadette Wisser | Phone: 303-788-1504

Columbine Label; We make what you make get noticed purchased! ®

News Via: Story by KISS PR https://story.kisspr.com





