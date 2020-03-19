Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the Housing for All initiative, the Modi government plans to build 20 million homes for the poor by the year 2022. This initiative is assumed to offer a significant boost to the overall residential construction industry in the country. Moreover, government's master plan to spend INR 105 trillion on a wide range of infrastructure projects over the next five years will drive growth across construction sectors. Special fund of INR 250 billion setup by government to revive stalled residential projects is also expected to drive growth.
The building construction industry in India is expected to record a CAGR of 11.2% to reach INR 35,220.8 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in India, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in India.
KPIs covered include the following:
India Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
India Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
India Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
India Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
India Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by:
Cities Covered
Reason to Buy
Companies Mentioned
