The evolution of "health-consciousness" is both an opportunity and challenge for dairy industry players.As consumers take a greater interest in how their diets can help prevent or manage their health concerns, the inherent health benefits of traditional dairy products are well-placed to position themselves as an integral part of consumer diets.



However, more holistic approaches to health are elevating the plant-based movement as consumers strive to make more sustainable choices. This mentality is being driven by Millennials, whose lack of brand loyalty and desire for more personalized food and drinks is adding yet another layer of complexity to a category whose wholesomeness and natural goodness has remained broadly uncontested until now.



- With only around one in 10 global consumers actively trying to reduce their dairy consumption, the rise in plant-based dairy is less likely to be a function of consumers’ resistance to traditional dairy, but rather a reflection of efforts to embrace plant-based foods more generally.

- Experimental behavior is commonly associated with pleasure-oriented categories such as confectionery and snacks. It is therefore significant that consumers are more likely to experiment with dairy products than characteristically indulgent products such as savory snacks and alcoholic drinks.

- Drinkable yogurt is forecast to enjoy the strongest growth in both value and volume terms, illustrating the potential of convenience-focused product formats.



