Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market by Product (Extracts and Ingredients), Source (Soy, Wheat, and Rye), Grade (Standard malt and Specialty malt), Application (Beverages, Food, and Pharmaceuticals), Form (Dry and Liquid), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global malt extracts and ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3%.

Malt extracts are useful for various applications in the food & beverage industry, which is increasing their demand among manufacturers. Also, their stable demand from breweries is also contributing to the growth of this market.

This report segments the malt extracts and ingredients market on the basis of product, source, grade, application, form, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the malt extracts and ingredients market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The barley segment is projected to be the largest segment in the malt extracts and ingredients market during the forecast period.



Barley, being one of the primary sources of beer in the brewing industry, is dominating the market. There is an upsurge in demand for beer among the youth in the Asia Pacific region, which is why the major players are looking to expand their capacities to meet the demand. Also, the increase in the production and export of barley has contributed to market growth. The reintroduction of microbreweries and home-based beers is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market share for barley.



The dry form segment is dominant in the malt extracts and ingredients market.



Manufacturers prefer the dry form more than the liquid form of malt extracts and ingredients. The dry form is easy to handle. Also, the cost of storage and transportation associated with it is lower than that of the liquid form of ingredients. This makes the final cost of the products lower. Therefore, brewers prefer the dry form of malt ingredients, which include powders and flakes. The shelf life of the dry form is also more than that of the liquid form, which is one of the reasons why manufacturers prefer the dry form of malt extracts and ingredients.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share.



Currently, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating market for malt extracts and ingredients. The high population and increase in the purchasing capacity have enabled consumers to invest in luxury foods. The rise in recreational activities has increased the market for beer production, which is the primary application of malt extracts and ingredients. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the various uses of malt-based foods such as bread, cookies, and confectionaries.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market

4.2 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Region

4.3 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Source

4.4 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Application

4.5 Asia Pacific: Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Application & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Malt Extracts and Ingredients in the Food & Beverage Industry

5.2.1.1.1 Food Industry

5.2.1.1.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Natural Sweeteners

5.2.1.3 Increasing Expansion Strategy By Malt Extract and Ingredient Manufacturers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuating Beer Market

5.2.2.2 Quality of Barley and Seasonal Variations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Illustrate the Great Potential for Malt Extracts and Ingredients

5.2.3.2 Increasing Popularity of Craft Beer

5.2.3.3 Rising Demand for Organic Malt Extracts and Ingredients

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Supply of Counterfeit Malt as Well as Equipment

5.2.4.2 Price Pressure on Malt, Owing to Concerns in the Distribution Network

5.3 YC & YCC Shift

5.4 Supply Chain



6 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ingredients

6.2.1 Ingredients are Majorly Used for Alcoholic Beverages

6.3 Extracts

6.3.1 Extracts are Used as Flavoring and Browning Agents



7 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Barley

7.2.1 Over 20% of the Global Barley Production is Directed Toward Malt Production

7.2.2 Global Production of Barley Per 1000 Tonnes

7.3 Wheat

7.3.1 Wheat Malt is Popular in the European Region Due to Its High Production

7.4 Rye

7.4.1 Rye is One of the Most Preferred Choices for Craft Beer

7.5 Others



8 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Grade

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Standard

8.2.1 Standard Malt Find Significant Application in the Brewing Industry

8.3 Specialty

8.3.1 Specialty Malt to Have the Highest Application in the Bakery and Confectionery Industries

8.3.2 Crystal

8.3.2.1 Crystal Malt Imparts Caramel-Like Flavor to Classic Beers

8.3.3 Roasted

8.3.3.1 Roasted Malt is Versatile in Nature and Finds Use in A Variety of Applications

8.3.4 Dark

8.3.4.1 Dark Malts are Used to Give A Sharp Taste to Recipes

8.3.5 Other Specialty Malts



9 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dry

9.2.1 The Dry Form is Popular Due to Its Higher Shelf Life and Easier Transportation

9.3 Liquid Malt

9.3.1 Liquid Malt is in Demand Due to Rise in Home Brewery



10 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Beverages

10.3 Alcoholic Beverages

10.3.1 Alcoholic Beverages Dominate the Application for Malt Ingredients

10.4 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

10.4.1 Non-Beer Drinking Nations are Driving the Market for Non-Alcoholic Malt-Based Drinks

10.5 Food

10.5.1 Malt Ingredients are High in Demand in the Bakery & Confectionery Industry

10.6 Pharmaceuticals

10.6.1 Leading A Healthy Lifestyle Popularizes the Usage of Malt-Based Supplements and Medicines

10.7 Other Applications



11 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Craft Beer to Drive the Growth of the Market

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increasing Export Demand for Barley to Drive Market Growth in Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Popularity of the Alternatives of Alcoholic Beverages in the Country to Drive Market Growth

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 High-Income Levels of Consumers to Drive Market Growth

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Being the Second-Largest Producer of Beer in Europe, the Growth Potential for Manufacturers Remains High in the UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Availability of A Wide Variety of Beer and Bakery Applications to Drive Market Growth

11.3.4 Russia

11.3.4.1 Increase in Demand for Innovative Food Products to Drive Market Growth

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Non-Alcoholic Malt-Based Drinks to Drive Market Growth

11.3.6 Poland

11.3.6.1 Changing Lifestyles of Consumers to Drive Demand for Malt-Based Ingredients and Extract Beverages

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 A Shift From Low-Quality Beer to Premium Beer

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Increased Focus of Companies on Capitalizing on New Opportunities to Capture the Market

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Increase in the Adoption of Natural Sweeteners to Propel Market Growth

11.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

11.4.4.1 Increase in the Production of Barley to Boost Market Growth

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Sophistication and High Demand for Premium Products

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Rise in the Number of Launches for A Wide Range of Products

11.5.3 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Middle East

11.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Malt-Based Food Accelerating the Market

11.6.2 Africa

11.6.2.1 Increasing Beer Production Propelling Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market Growth



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

12.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.1.2 Innovators

12.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Ranking of Key Players 2018

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 New Product Launches

12.6.2 Expansions & Investments

12.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.6.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

12.7 Smaller Players Microquadrants

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Emerging Companies

12.7.3 Responsive Companies

12.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12.8 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.9 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis & Right to Win)

13.1 Graincorp Limited

13.2 Malteurop Group

13.3 Rahr Corporation

13.4 Boortmalt

13.5 Groupe Soufflet

13.6 Maltexco S.A.

13.7 Malt Products

13.8 Holland Malt

13.9 Barmalt

13.10 Ireks GmbH

13.11 Muntons PLC

13.12 Simpsons Malt

13.13 Viking Malt

13.14 Agraria

13.15 Puremalt

13.16 Cerex

13.17 Diastatische Producten

13.18 Edme Limited

13.19 Imperial Malts Limited

13.20 Laihian Mallas



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12r3md

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900