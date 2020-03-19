Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market by Product (Extracts and Ingredients), Source (Soy, Wheat, and Rye), Grade (Standard malt and Specialty malt), Application (Beverages, Food, and Pharmaceuticals), Form (Dry and Liquid), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global malt extracts and ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3%.
Malt extracts are useful for various applications in the food & beverage industry, which is increasing their demand among manufacturers. Also, their stable demand from breweries is also contributing to the growth of this market.
This report segments the malt extracts and ingredients market on the basis of product, source, grade, application, form, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the malt extracts and ingredients market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
The barley segment is projected to be the largest segment in the malt extracts and ingredients market during the forecast period.
Barley, being one of the primary sources of beer in the brewing industry, is dominating the market. There is an upsurge in demand for beer among the youth in the Asia Pacific region, which is why the major players are looking to expand their capacities to meet the demand. Also, the increase in the production and export of barley has contributed to market growth. The reintroduction of microbreweries and home-based beers is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market share for barley.
The dry form segment is dominant in the malt extracts and ingredients market.
Manufacturers prefer the dry form more than the liquid form of malt extracts and ingredients. The dry form is easy to handle. Also, the cost of storage and transportation associated with it is lower than that of the liquid form of ingredients. This makes the final cost of the products lower. Therefore, brewers prefer the dry form of malt ingredients, which include powders and flakes. The shelf life of the dry form is also more than that of the liquid form, which is one of the reasons why manufacturers prefer the dry form of malt extracts and ingredients.
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share.
Currently, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating market for malt extracts and ingredients. The high population and increase in the purchasing capacity have enabled consumers to invest in luxury foods. The rise in recreational activities has increased the market for beer production, which is the primary application of malt extracts and ingredients. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the various uses of malt-based foods such as bread, cookies, and confectionaries.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market
4.2 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Region
4.3 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Source
4.4 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Application
4.5 Asia Pacific: Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Application & Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Malt Extracts and Ingredients in the Food & Beverage Industry
5.2.1.1.1 Food Industry
5.2.1.1.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Natural Sweeteners
5.2.1.3 Increasing Expansion Strategy By Malt Extract and Ingredient Manufacturers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Fluctuating Beer Market
5.2.2.2 Quality of Barley and Seasonal Variations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Illustrate the Great Potential for Malt Extracts and Ingredients
5.2.3.2 Increasing Popularity of Craft Beer
5.2.3.3 Rising Demand for Organic Malt Extracts and Ingredients
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Supply of Counterfeit Malt as Well as Equipment
5.2.4.2 Price Pressure on Malt, Owing to Concerns in the Distribution Network
5.3 YC & YCC Shift
5.4 Supply Chain
6 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ingredients
6.2.1 Ingredients are Majorly Used for Alcoholic Beverages
6.3 Extracts
6.3.1 Extracts are Used as Flavoring and Browning Agents
7 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Barley
7.2.1 Over 20% of the Global Barley Production is Directed Toward Malt Production
7.2.2 Global Production of Barley Per 1000 Tonnes
7.3 Wheat
7.3.1 Wheat Malt is Popular in the European Region Due to Its High Production
7.4 Rye
7.4.1 Rye is One of the Most Preferred Choices for Craft Beer
7.5 Others
8 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Grade
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Standard
8.2.1 Standard Malt Find Significant Application in the Brewing Industry
8.3 Specialty
8.3.1 Specialty Malt to Have the Highest Application in the Bakery and Confectionery Industries
8.3.2 Crystal
8.3.2.1 Crystal Malt Imparts Caramel-Like Flavor to Classic Beers
8.3.3 Roasted
8.3.3.1 Roasted Malt is Versatile in Nature and Finds Use in A Variety of Applications
8.3.4 Dark
8.3.4.1 Dark Malts are Used to Give A Sharp Taste to Recipes
8.3.5 Other Specialty Malts
9 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Dry
9.2.1 The Dry Form is Popular Due to Its Higher Shelf Life and Easier Transportation
9.3 Liquid Malt
9.3.1 Liquid Malt is in Demand Due to Rise in Home Brewery
10 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Beverages
10.3 Alcoholic Beverages
10.3.1 Alcoholic Beverages Dominate the Application for Malt Ingredients
10.4 Non-Alcoholic Beverages
10.4.1 Non-Beer Drinking Nations are Driving the Market for Non-Alcoholic Malt-Based Drinks
10.5 Food
10.5.1 Malt Ingredients are High in Demand in the Bakery & Confectionery Industry
10.6 Pharmaceuticals
10.6.1 Leading A Healthy Lifestyle Popularizes the Usage of Malt-Based Supplements and Medicines
10.7 Other Applications
11 Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Craft Beer to Drive the Growth of the Market
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Increasing Export Demand for Barley to Drive Market Growth in Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Popularity of the Alternatives of Alcoholic Beverages in the Country to Drive Market Growth
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 High-Income Levels of Consumers to Drive Market Growth
11.3.2 UK
11.3.2.1 Being the Second-Largest Producer of Beer in Europe, the Growth Potential for Manufacturers Remains High in the UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Availability of A Wide Variety of Beer and Bakery Applications to Drive Market Growth
11.3.4 Russia
11.3.4.1 Increase in Demand for Innovative Food Products to Drive Market Growth
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Non-Alcoholic Malt-Based Drinks to Drive Market Growth
11.3.6 Poland
11.3.6.1 Changing Lifestyles of Consumers to Drive Demand for Malt-Based Ingredients and Extract Beverages
11.3.7 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 A Shift From Low-Quality Beer to Premium Beer
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Increased Focus of Companies on Capitalizing on New Opportunities to Capture the Market
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Increase in the Adoption of Natural Sweeteners to Propel Market Growth
11.4.4 Australia & New Zealand
11.4.4.1 Increase in the Production of Barley to Boost Market Growth
11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.1.1 Sophistication and High Demand for Premium Products
11.5.2 Argentina
11.5.2.1 Rise in the Number of Launches for A Wide Range of Products
11.5.3 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Middle East
11.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Malt-Based Food Accelerating the Market
11.6.2 Africa
11.6.2.1 Increasing Beer Production Propelling Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market Growth
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature
12.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.1.2 Innovators
12.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.1.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.4 Business Strategy Excellence
12.5 Ranking of Key Players 2018
12.6 Competitive Scenario
12.6.1 New Product Launches
12.6.2 Expansions & Investments
12.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.6.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships
12.7 Smaller Players Microquadrants
12.7.1 Progressive Companies
12.7.2 Emerging Companies
12.7.3 Responsive Companies
12.7.4 Dynamic Companies
12.8 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.9 Business Strategy Excellence
13 Company Profiles
(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis & Right to Win)
13.1 Graincorp Limited
13.2 Malteurop Group
13.3 Rahr Corporation
13.4 Boortmalt
13.5 Groupe Soufflet
13.6 Maltexco S.A.
13.7 Malt Products
13.8 Holland Malt
13.9 Barmalt
13.10 Ireks GmbH
13.11 Muntons PLC
13.12 Simpsons Malt
13.13 Viking Malt
13.14 Agraria
13.15 Puremalt
13.16 Cerex
13.17 Diastatische Producten
13.18 Edme Limited
13.19 Imperial Malts Limited
13.20 Laihian Mallas
