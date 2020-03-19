Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Identity and Access Management Market by Component, Service, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, Healthcare, Government and Defense, and Education), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global physical identity and access management market size is estimated to grow from USD 789 million in 2020 to USD 1,535 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2020 to 2025.



This market study covers the physical identity and access management market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by component, service, organization size, vertical, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Rising need for socially intelligent artificial agents that offer assistance to human-computer interaction and growing presence of artificial agents in social environments to drive the overall growth of the physical identity and access management market.



Future-proofing security operations and compliance with stringent security laws and government regulations are expected to enhance the use of physical identity and access management software across the globe. However, less awareness about advanced security solutions among end-users at present is expected to restrain the market growth.



By component, the software segment to hold a larger market size in 2020



Physical identity and access management is a software, which enables organizations to centrally manage the lifecycle of identities, such as permanent and temporary employees, contractors, service providers, and vendors, through communication with physical access systems. Presently, organizations (users) face the problem of lower productivity, lack of information security, and evaluation of regulatory compliance.

It is important for an organization to maintain timely and secure access around premises. All such issues increase the operating costs significantly. Physical identity and access management deployments are increasingly used to safeguard the system from outside threats, such as unauthorized users. A rise in the use of technologies and product developments, compliance mandates from governments, and management of massive on-site visitors and contractors are accelerating the importance of secure access throughout the premises.



By service, the maintenance and support services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Maintenance services includes providing upgradations to physical identity and access management software and providing assistance for resolving issues in software, among other functions. The support services offered in the physical identity and access management market include real-time monitoring of access control systems and scheduled backup of data and provision of security advisory and consulting services. Support and maintenance services are important to enhance and extend the life of applications. The demand for support and maintenance services is increasing with the deployment of physical identity and access management software.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global physical identity and access management market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, and India, which are expected to register high growth rates in the physical identity and access management market.

Verticals such as government and defense, Information Technology (IT) and IT-Enabled Services (ITes), telecom, healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) are expected to adopt physical identity and access management solutions at the highest rate in the region. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Physical Identity and Access Management Market

4.2 Market, Market Share of Top 3 End-users and Regions, 2020

4.3 Market, By Service, 2020-2025

4.4 Market: Top 5 Verticals, 2020-2025



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Future-Proofing Security Operations

5.2.1.2 Stringent Security Compliances and Government Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness About Advanced Security Solutions Among End-users

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Adoption of Physical Access Control Systems

5.2.3.2 Increasing Need for Business Intelligence

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Remote Identity Proofing With the Public

5.2.4.2 Security Breaches Due to Internal Vulnerabilities

5.2.4.3 Lack of Skilled Security Analysts

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case: Healthcare

5.3.2 Use Case: Defense

5.3.3 Use Case: Education

5.3.4 Use Case: Transportation and Logistics

5.3.5 Use Case: Manufacturing

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.4 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.4.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act



6 Physical Identity and Access Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Physical Identity and Access Management Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consulting

7.3 Implementation and Integration

7.4 Maintenance and Support



8 Physical Identity and Access Management Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Physical Identity and Access Management Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government and Defense

9.3 Energy and Utilities

9.4 Information Technology and IT-Enabled Services

9.5 Telecom

9.6 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

9.7 Healthcare

9.8 Education

9.9 Transportation

9.10 Others



10 Physical Identity and Access Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 HID Global (Quantum Secure)

12.3 AlertEnterprise

12.4 IDCUBE Identification Systems

12.5 Micro Focus

12.6 OKTa

12.7 Access Security Corporation

12.8 Gemalto

12.9 IBM

12.10 Oracle

12.11 AWS

12.12 Avatier

12.13 Wallix Group

12.14 Atos

12.15 Identiv

12.16 Nexus Group (Integid GmbH)

12.17 Alfrednet

12.18 Wipro

12.19 One Identity

12.20 Sequr

12.21 E&M Technologies

12.22 WSO2

12.23 Right to Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9igkel

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900