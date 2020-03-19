VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a Company focused on revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark W. Kohler to the board of directors.



Mark has over 32 years of experience as an entrepreneur, financial executive, board member, and investor at leading North American healthcare, technology, and financial services companies. He currently leads Exelerate Inc., a strategic advisory group specializing in corporate development and strategy, M&A, and growth capital funding. He was recently the Executive Chairman at QHR Corporation where he led the Board and management through the profitable transformation and strategic re-alignment of its healthcare businesses and ambulatory EMR solution; a process that resulted in the sale of the company to Loblaw Companies Limited for approx. $170 million. Most recently, he was the Audit Committee Chairman at Versapay Corporation, which was sold to a U.S. based PE Fund in February 2020 for $126 million, which represents an approximate 282% return for shareholders since he joined the Board in 2017.

“I consider CloudMD’s business model a valuable one and share their commitment to improving access to healthcare,” said Mark Kohler. "I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and applying my energy to help create shareholder value.”

“Mark is a welcome addition to our board of directors,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD. “He has been an integral resource and supporter of healthcare in Canada and brings decades of leadership experience in key areas, such as healthcare business strategy, corporate development, and technology strategy & integration, that are vital to our future operations and vision.”

CloudMD also announces today that Donald Gordon has resigned from the Company’s board of directors, effective immediately. The Company wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently has a combined ecosystem of 315 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost to 3 million registered patients.

