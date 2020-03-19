TORONTO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) announced today that it will be deploying its patient flow solution, utilizing its Oculys Performance technology, for five hospitals in Windsor and Essex County to assist them in their efforts to plan for and manage patient flow in the face of a possible COVID-19 pandemic.



This announcement comes on the heels of an additional request that the Company had received from its clients to assist them in preparing their hospitals for the creation and implementation of assessment centres - to accommodate the anticipated influx of patients being assessed and treated for COVID-19.

The configuration of the Oculys solution has started and will be deployed immediately, beginning with updating the configurations to provide real-time and accurate information about the patients being treated for COVID-19 to protect staff and optimize care. The solution is being rolled out at Windsor Regional Hospital’s two Campuses (Met and Ouellette) as well as at Hotel-Dieu Grace HealthCare, Bluewater Health, Erie Shores Health Care and Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

“Our government and healthcare leadership across the Province of Ontario are taking strong and decisive action that supports a strategy of containment of this virus through the early identification and isolation of cases,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp.

“Organizationally and as a region we are taking steps to contain, control and manage this pandemic and working with our existing vendors to receive timely support in a situation that is evolving quickly is important. Each of the Windsor and Essex County Hospitals have worked with the Oculys solutions to support improvements in patient flow and operational visibility for a number of years. The transparency and visibility that the solution provides is one that we are able to further leverage in support of managing COVID-19,” said Karen McCullough, Chief Operating Office and Chief Nursing Executive of Windsor Regional Hospital.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the share consolidation proposal, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com