RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 MARCH 2020 at 1:30 p.m.





INFORMATION ABOUT RAUTE’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MARCH 31, 2020 WITH REGARDS TO THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC



Raute’s Annual General Meeting will be held in Lahti on March 31, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. as planned.

Our shareholders’ and personnel’s health is of utmost importance to us during this coronavirus epidemic. In order to minimize epidemic health risks related to social contacts considering our AGM and to comply with the regulations and instructions given by the authorities, we will make the following special arrangements as to the AGM.

In the prevailing circumstances, Raute’s target is to keep the AGM as short as possible while, however, making sure that all items of the notice to the AGM will be considered in an adequate way and the AGM fulfills all legal requirements.

Based on this and in deviation from the notice to the AGM, reception of the registered participants and distribution of ballots will begin only at 5:45 p.m., and no refreshments will be served after the meeting.

Those shareholders who have registered for the AGM according to the instructions of the notice to the AGM can follow the meeting by video webcast through a link to be published later on the company’s website at www.raute.com . The video webcast streams the speeches of the Chair of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO as well as the presentation material of other agenda items. To follow the webcast, shareholders need to sign in with a Finnish bank ID or mobile certificate. It is not possible to comment or vote over the webcast and shares of a shareholder participating via the webcast are not considered to be represented in the AGM. The meeting language is Finnish.

We remind all our shareholders of the option to participate in the AGM through a proxy and not in person. Many of the largest shareholders have already informed that they will not participate in the meeting in person. A group of shareholders who directly or through proxies holds more than 50 percent of the voting rights, has informed that they support the Board of Directors’ proposals to be AGM resolutions.

Shareholders, who have already registered for the AGM, but who decide not to participate in the meeting, are asked to cancel their registration by email eija.salminen@raute.com or by phone +358 3 829 3302.

Raute monitors the rules and regulations given by the authorities related to the development of the coronavirus situation and estimates whether further precautionary measures would be required in order to ensure a safe AGM environment both for the shareholders and employees of Raute.

We encourage all those who intend to attend the Annual General Meeting to follow the company’s website www.raute.com for information on potential further measures.

We hope shareholders understand the above-mentioned changes which result from the current special circumstances caused by the coronavirus epidemic.



RAUTE CORPORATION

Tapani Kiiski

President and CEO





FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mr. Tapani Kiiski, President and CEO, mobile +358 400 814 148

Ms. Tarja Järvinen, CFO, mobile +358 40 658 3562



RAUTE IN BRIEF:

Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute’s customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute’s full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute’s head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company’s other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 151.3 million. The Group’s headcount at the end of 2019 was 778. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.