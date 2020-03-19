Portland, OR, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hybrid operating room market is anticipated to garner $1,804 million by 2026 and is expected to register a healthy growth rate of 11.7% from 2019—2026, reveals a recent research report added by Big Market Research.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key drivers, major segments, opportunities, regions, and top companies of the hybrid operating room industry. Furthermore, the competitive scenario in different geographies is outlined in the report which assists new entrants, leading market players, and investors to determine emerging economies. Insights offered in the report can benefit market professionals to develop strategies for the future and gain a strong presence in the global industry.

The report also mentions the drivers and challenges for the Global Hybrid Operating Room Market. Some of the factors that are boosting the growth of the market include increase in acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries by surgeons, rise in number of patients affected with cardiovascular, thoracic, orthopedic, and neurological disorders, rising technological developments in imaging modalities including CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, and others, and growing investments in hybrid OR equipment. Furthermore, increase in the preferences of patients for advance & cost-effective surgical treatments, rise in number of hospitals, growth in regulatory approvals for various hybrid operating machineries and rise in investments for private as well as government healthcare services are other factors that are contributing toward development of the global industry.

The study provides detailed segmentation of the global hybrid operating room market based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the report classifies the market into operating room fixtures, intraoperative diagnostic system, communication systems, and others. Intraoperative diagnostic system is further divided into computed tomography (CT), angiography systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others. The operating room fixtures is further sub-segmented into operating room lights, operating tables, and surgical booms. Based on applications, the research report classifies the market into orthopedic surgeries, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and other surgery.

Regionally, the report evaluates the market across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report analyzes these regions based on the prospect and status of the market for the estimated period. Moreover, the report presents the current market conditions and outlook of each region.

The report offers a list of top market players functioning in the hybrid operating room sector. Some of the top market players operating in the industry include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Trumpf Medical System, Inc.), Getinge AB (MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG), Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation), IMRIS Inc., Alvo Medical, GE Healthcare, Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and many more. The research presents the performance of each player active in this industry. Moreover, it offers an overview of recent developments and activities of each player in the market. These insights help in understanding the competitive scenario and take significant steps to gain major market share.

The report clearly indicates that the hybrid operating room industry has accomplished considerable growth since 2019. The estimates highlighted in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Thus, the research report is a great source of study material that offers analysis and information on every facet of the market. To obtain more details of this report you can request for sample pages from the link provided below.

