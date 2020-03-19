TORONTO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V:CVB) (Compass or the Company) places the safety and wellbeing of its employees and contractors as its highest priority. In light of the global concern about coronavirus (“COVID-19”), the Company has implemented a detailed program of health and safety protocols to protect personnel while ensuring the safe operation of the Company.



In Mali, access to the Company’s Bamako office as well as to all areas in the field has been strictly controlled with health screening in place for visitors, employees, and contractors. Everyone entering the office is being registered, their temperature is taken, and they are using the hand sanitizers and handwashing facilities provided. While the relatively remote location of Compass’s field operations and the fact that the majority of those working there are from Mali and West Africa somewhat mitigates the risk of infection coming from outside the region, the same health and safety protocols have also been implemented in all field camp areas and throughout the Company’s Sikasso Property operations in southern Mali.

Dr. Madani Diallo, Compass’s Exploration Manager, and a non-executive director, said, “At this point, there have been no reported cases of coronavirus infection in Mali, but we are constantly monitoring the situation. I was working here during the brief Ebola outbreak six years ago, and the government has already applied the same measures on all points of entry to the country, which limited the spread of that disease, including medical screening and hand washing for everyone. As we know that the situation could change at any time, we remain vigilant, but we are confident that we are doing what is necessary to protect our people.”

Although no COVID-19 cases have yet been diagnosed in Mali, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, with the advice of the Superior Council of National Defense and their scientific and health advisors, has recently decided to close all schools, bars, and night clubs, as well as to restrict passenger flights from affected countries and to prohibit meetings of more than 50 people.

Compass’s North American management team, which has always tended to work remotely, continues to do so. Appropriate health and safety protocols are being applied in the rare event that visits to the Toronto office are necessary.

EXPLORATION PROGRAM CONTINUES

As previously announced, Compass is aggressively advancing a more than 13,000-metre, fully-financed drilling program designed to test several drill targets across multiple permit areas on its Sikasso Property, including the Farabakoura Trend.

Compass has not seen any impact on any of its administrative or exploration activities. Bedrock drilling is currently underway at the Tarabala prospect on the highly-prospective Sankarani permit, and results will be reported as they become available in April.

The Company also has a sufficient inventory of supplies and equipment, and both the drilling contractor and the assay lab in Bamako are expected to function as usual for the foreseeable future. The drilling crew is also expected to remain on-site and continue working until the current program has been completed.

Noted Larry Phillips, Compass’s President and CEO, “We are not underestimating the seriousness of this situation, and our Board and management are watching closely for any evidence that could increase the risk to any of our employees or contractors. In the meantime, our operations are proceeding without interruption, and we look forward to seeing our current exploration program completed on time and on budget.”

Compass, a public company having been incorporated into Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX- V. Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of 867 km2. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana. The Company’s Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, is conducting the current exploration program. They are examining numerous anomalies first noted in Dr. Archibald’s August 2017 “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Southern Mali.”

