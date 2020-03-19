Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheology Modifiers Market by Type (Organic and Inorganic), Application (Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Adhesives & Sealants, Inks, Pharmaceuticals, Home and I&I Products, Oil & Gas, Construction) - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rheology modifiers market size is projected to grow from USD 7.2 billion in 2019 to USD 8.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.5%.
This report segments the market for rheology modifiers based on type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, and key strategies associated with the market for rheology modifiers.
The key players profiled in the report include Arkema (France), The Dow Chemical Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Elementis PLC (UK), Croda International PLC (UK), Ashland (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), and BYK Additives & Instruments (Germany).
Increasing demand from applications is expected to drive the rheology modifiers market.
The increasing demand from various applications mainly drives the rheology modifiers market. Paints & coatings are the largest application for rheology modifiers. Automotive, construction, furniture, metal, and other similar industries are the end-users of paints and coatings. These industries are mature in developed economies of Western Europe and North America and growing at a rate of 2%-4%.
On the contrary, the growth rate of these industries is high, approximately 5%-6%, in developing economies of Eastern Europe, Latin America, and APAC. The cosmetics industry is rapidly growing in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India. Increasing consumer awareness about the usage of high-quality cosmetic products and willingness to pay premium prices are driving the cosmetics industry at the global level, thus, driving the demand for rheology modifiers.
Organic is projected to account for the largest share of the overall rheology modifiers market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.
Organic rheology modifiers are diverse in terms of chemistry and availability than inorganic rheology modifiers and are mainly based on natural raw materials. They have been further classified into two major types, natural and synthetic. The demand for organic rheology modifiers is very high in all the applications. This is mainly due to its high performance and environmentally friendly nature. Organic rheology modifiers can be used in the wide class of mediums such as waterborne systems, solvent-borne systems, and solventless systems.
Paints & Coatings is the largest application in the overall rheology modifiers market in terms of value.
The consumption of rheology modifiers is very high in the paints & coatings application. Paints & coatings are defined as a mixture or dispersion of opaque pigments or powders in a liquid. These include all organic and inorganic coatings, such as enamels, varnishes, emulsions, and bituminous coatings. The primary function of rheology modifiers in the paints & coatings application is to provide the desired viscosity with rising demand from the APAC region, especially from China, India, and Japan. There is an increasing demand for paints & coatings in private housing and commercial offices, in addition to infrastructures such as roads, rail, and energy. Growth in the buildings & construction sector has been driving the global rheology modifiers market in the paints & coatings application.
Rapid industrialization in APAC to drive the demand for rheology modifiers.
The APAC rheology modifiers market is projected to be the largest during the forecast period. The growing industrialization and infrastructural development in the region have offered enormous opportunities for the use of rheology modifiers across various applications in APAC. The major rheology modifiers markets in APAC are China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. China is the major hub for manufacturing activities, globally, followed by Japan and India.
Also, China is the most populous country in the world, which has resulted in the growth of applications, such as construction, paints & coatings, and cosmetics & personal care. Moreover, countries including India and Indonesia, are also witnessing significant growth rates on account of the growing industrial activities in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Rheology Modifiers Market
4.2 Rheology Modifiers Market Size, By Region
4.3 APAC: Rheology Modifiers Market, By Application and Country
4.4 Rheology Modifiers Market Size, By Type
4.5 Rheology Modifiers Market Size, By Application
4.6 Rheology Modifiers Market Attractiveness
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand From Applications
5.2.1.2 Increasing Crude Oil Production and Shale Gas Exploration
5.2.1.3 Changing Lifestyle, Increase in Purchasing Power of Middle-Class Population, and Increased Concern Regarding Hygiene
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Shift From Print to Digital Media
5.2.2.2 Environmental Impact
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Deep and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling
5.3 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Industry Outlook
6 Patent Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Insight
6.3 Applicants Analysis, 2015-2019
7 Rheology Modifiers Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Organic Rheology Modifiers
7.2.1 Synthetic Organic Rheology Modifiers
7.2.1.1 High Demand From Cosmetics & Personal Care Applications Driving the Organic Segment
7.2.2 Natural Organic Rheology Modifiers
7.2.2.1 Strong Demand From Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Oil & Gas Applications Boosting the Demand
7.3 Inorganic Rheology Modifiers
7.3.1 Clay
7.3.1.1 Attapulgites, Bentonite Clay, Smectonite Clay, and Hectonite Clay are the Major Clay Types Used
7.3.2 Fumed Silica
7.3.2.1 High Cost Decreases the Demand for Fumed Silica
8 Rheology Modifiers Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Paints & Coatings
8.2.1 Demand From China, India, and Japan to Drive the Market
8.2.2 Automotive Industry Trends
8.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care
8.3.1 Increase in Disposable Income and Changing Lifestyles Drive the Market in Cosmetics & Personal Care
8.4 Adhesives & Sealants
8.4.1 Demand From End Users to Boost the Market in Adhesives & Sealants
8.5 Inks
8.5.1 Growing Demand From the Packaging and Inkjet Industries Positively Influences the Market in Inks
8.6 Pharmaceuticals
8.6.1 High Prevalence of Skin Diseases to Drive the Market
8.7 Home Care and I&I Products
8.7.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Hygiene Drive the Market in the Segment
8.8 Oil & Gas
8.8.1 Increase in Drilling Activity to Drive the Market
8.8.2 Oil & Gas Industry Trends
8.9 Construction
8.9.1 Increasing Population Spur the Demand for Rheology Modifiers in Construction
8.1 Others
9 Rheology Modifiers Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 APAC
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 High Economic Growth Majorly Driving the Market
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Strong Presence of the Personal Care Product Manufacturers in the Country to Spur the Market
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Rising Domestic Demand to Increase the Demand for Rheology Modifiers
9.2.4 Indonesia
9.2.4.1 Growing Paints & Coatings Application to Boost the Market
9.2.5 Thailand
9.2.5.1 Government Initiatives in the Industrial Sector Support the Growth of the Rheology Modifiers Market
9.3 North America
9.3.1 US
9.3.1.1 Strong Foothold of Key Players in the Country Acts as the Market Driver
9.3.2 Canada
9.3.2.1 Advanced Manufacturing Industry to Significantly Impact the Market Growth
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.3.1 Rising Foreign Investment to Propel the Rheology Modifiers Market Growth
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 Germany
9.4.1.1 Expansion of the Manufacturing Sector to Create Favorable Conditions for the Market Growth
9.4.2 France
9.4.2.1 Growth in Various Industries to Increase the Demand for Rheology Modifiers
9.4.3 UK
9.4.3.1 Strong Industrial Growth to Drive the UK Rheology Modifiers Market
9.4.4 Italy
9.4.4.1 Increasing Exports to Boost the Market
9.4.5 Spain
9.4.5.1 Growing Automotive and Construction Sectors to Drive the Market
9.4.6 Russia
9.4.6.1 Rising Standard of Living to Influence Market Positively
9.5 Middle East & Africa
9.5.1 Saudi Arabia
9.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia is the Largest Rheology Modifiers Market in the Middle East & Africa
9.5.2 UAE
9.5.2.1 Increasing Crude Oil Production to Propel the Growth of the UAE Market
9.5.3 South Africa
9.5.3.1 High Demand From Paints & Coatings Application to Drive the Market
9.5.4 Turkey
9.5.4.1 Rapid Urbanization, Improving Living Standards, and Rising Middle-Class Population to Propel the Growth of the Market in Turkey
9.6 South America
9.6.1 Brazil
9.6.1.1 Brazil is the Largest Rheology Modifiers Market in South America
9.6.2 Argentina
9.6.2.1 Growing Industrialization Will Drive the Market
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies
10.2.1 Visionary Leaders
10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.4 Business Strategy Excellence
10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)
10.5.1 Progressive Companies
10.5.2 Responsive Companies
10.5.3 Starting Blocks
10.6 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.7 Business Strategy Excellence
10.8 Market Share Analysis
10.9 Competitive Scenarios
10.9.1 New Product Launch
10.9.2 Supply Agreement
10.9.3 Expansion
10.9.4 Acquisition
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BASF SE
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Offered
11.1.3 Recent Developments
11.1.4 SWOT Analysis
11.1.5 Current Focus & Strategies
11.1.6 Threat From Competition
11.1.7 Right to Win
11.2 Arkema
11.3 Clariant
11.4 The Dow Chemical Company
11.5 Croda International PLC
11.6 Lubrizol Corporation
11.7 AkzoNobel N.V.
11.8 Ashland
11.9 Elementis PLC
11.1 BYK Additives & Instruments
11.11 Other Key Players
11.11.1 Munzing Corporation
11.11.2 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
11.11.3 Cargill, Incorporated
11.11.4 Dupont De Nemours Inc.
11.11.5 Eastman Chemical Company
11.11.6 Evonik Industries AG
11.11.7 The Euclid Chemical Company
11.11.8 Hangzhou Jingyi Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.11.9 PPG Industries
11.11.10 SAN Nopco Limited
11.11.11 SNF Holding Company
11.11.12 Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd.
11.11.13 Zhejiang Qinghongnew Material Co. Ltd.
11.11.14 FFC Inc.
11.11.15 Cutch Oil & Allied Industries Private Limited
