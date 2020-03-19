Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheology Modifiers Market by Type (Organic and Inorganic), Application (Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Adhesives & Sealants, Inks, Pharmaceuticals, Home and I&I Products, Oil & Gas, Construction) - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rheology modifiers market size is projected to grow from USD 7.2 billion in 2019 to USD 8.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.5%.

This report segments the market for rheology modifiers based on type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, and key strategies associated with the market for rheology modifiers.

The key players profiled in the report include Arkema (France), The Dow Chemical Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Elementis PLC (UK), Croda International PLC (UK), Ashland (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), and BYK Additives & Instruments (Germany).

Increasing demand from applications is expected to drive the rheology modifiers market.

The increasing demand from various applications mainly drives the rheology modifiers market. Paints & coatings are the largest application for rheology modifiers. Automotive, construction, furniture, metal, and other similar industries are the end-users of paints and coatings. These industries are mature in developed economies of Western Europe and North America and growing at a rate of 2%-4%.



On the contrary, the growth rate of these industries is high, approximately 5%-6%, in developing economies of Eastern Europe, Latin America, and APAC. The cosmetics industry is rapidly growing in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India. Increasing consumer awareness about the usage of high-quality cosmetic products and willingness to pay premium prices are driving the cosmetics industry at the global level, thus, driving the demand for rheology modifiers.



Organic is projected to account for the largest share of the overall rheology modifiers market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



Organic rheology modifiers are diverse in terms of chemistry and availability than inorganic rheology modifiers and are mainly based on natural raw materials. They have been further classified into two major types, natural and synthetic. The demand for organic rheology modifiers is very high in all the applications. This is mainly due to its high performance and environmentally friendly nature. Organic rheology modifiers can be used in the wide class of mediums such as waterborne systems, solvent-borne systems, and solventless systems.



Paints & Coatings is the largest application in the overall rheology modifiers market in terms of value.



The consumption of rheology modifiers is very high in the paints & coatings application. Paints & coatings are defined as a mixture or dispersion of opaque pigments or powders in a liquid. These include all organic and inorganic coatings, such as enamels, varnishes, emulsions, and bituminous coatings. The primary function of rheology modifiers in the paints & coatings application is to provide the desired viscosity with rising demand from the APAC region, especially from China, India, and Japan. There is an increasing demand for paints & coatings in private housing and commercial offices, in addition to infrastructures such as roads, rail, and energy. Growth in the buildings & construction sector has been driving the global rheology modifiers market in the paints & coatings application.



Rapid industrialization in APAC to drive the demand for rheology modifiers.



The APAC rheology modifiers market is projected to be the largest during the forecast period. The growing industrialization and infrastructural development in the region have offered enormous opportunities for the use of rheology modifiers across various applications in APAC. The major rheology modifiers markets in APAC are China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. China is the major hub for manufacturing activities, globally, followed by Japan and India.



Also, China is the most populous country in the world, which has resulted in the growth of applications, such as construction, paints & coatings, and cosmetics & personal care. Moreover, countries including India and Indonesia, are also witnessing significant growth rates on account of the growing industrial activities in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Rheology Modifiers Market

4.2 Rheology Modifiers Market Size, By Region

4.3 APAC: Rheology Modifiers Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Rheology Modifiers Market Size, By Type

4.5 Rheology Modifiers Market Size, By Application

4.6 Rheology Modifiers Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand From Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Crude Oil Production and Shale Gas Exploration

5.2.1.3 Changing Lifestyle, Increase in Purchasing Power of Middle-Class Population, and Increased Concern Regarding Hygiene

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shift From Print to Digital Media

5.2.2.2 Environmental Impact

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Deep and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling

5.3 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Industry Outlook



6 Patent Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Insight

6.3 Applicants Analysis, 2015-2019



7 Rheology Modifiers Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Organic Rheology Modifiers

7.2.1 Synthetic Organic Rheology Modifiers

7.2.1.1 High Demand From Cosmetics & Personal Care Applications Driving the Organic Segment

7.2.2 Natural Organic Rheology Modifiers

7.2.2.1 Strong Demand From Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Oil & Gas Applications Boosting the Demand

7.3 Inorganic Rheology Modifiers

7.3.1 Clay

7.3.1.1 Attapulgites, Bentonite Clay, Smectonite Clay, and Hectonite Clay are the Major Clay Types Used

7.3.2 Fumed Silica

7.3.2.1 High Cost Decreases the Demand for Fumed Silica



8 Rheology Modifiers Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Paints & Coatings

8.2.1 Demand From China, India, and Japan to Drive the Market

8.2.2 Automotive Industry Trends

8.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.3.1 Increase in Disposable Income and Changing Lifestyles Drive the Market in Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.4 Adhesives & Sealants

8.4.1 Demand From End Users to Boost the Market in Adhesives & Sealants

8.5 Inks

8.5.1 Growing Demand From the Packaging and Inkjet Industries Positively Influences the Market in Inks

8.6 Pharmaceuticals

8.6.1 High Prevalence of Skin Diseases to Drive the Market

8.7 Home Care and I&I Products

8.7.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Hygiene Drive the Market in the Segment

8.8 Oil & Gas

8.8.1 Increase in Drilling Activity to Drive the Market

8.8.2 Oil & Gas Industry Trends

8.9 Construction

8.9.1 Increasing Population Spur the Demand for Rheology Modifiers in Construction

8.1 Others



9 Rheology Modifiers Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 High Economic Growth Majorly Driving the Market

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Strong Presence of the Personal Care Product Manufacturers in the Country to Spur the Market

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Rising Domestic Demand to Increase the Demand for Rheology Modifiers

9.2.4 Indonesia

9.2.4.1 Growing Paints & Coatings Application to Boost the Market

9.2.5 Thailand

9.2.5.1 Government Initiatives in the Industrial Sector Support the Growth of the Rheology Modifiers Market

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 Strong Foothold of Key Players in the Country Acts as the Market Driver

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 Advanced Manufacturing Industry to Significantly Impact the Market Growth

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.3.1 Rising Foreign Investment to Propel the Rheology Modifiers Market Growth

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 Expansion of the Manufacturing Sector to Create Favorable Conditions for the Market Growth

9.4.2 France

9.4.2.1 Growth in Various Industries to Increase the Demand for Rheology Modifiers

9.4.3 UK

9.4.3.1 Strong Industrial Growth to Drive the UK Rheology Modifiers Market

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.4.1 Increasing Exports to Boost the Market

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.5.1 Growing Automotive and Construction Sectors to Drive the Market

9.4.6 Russia

9.4.6.1 Rising Standard of Living to Influence Market Positively

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia is the Largest Rheology Modifiers Market in the Middle East & Africa

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.2.1 Increasing Crude Oil Production to Propel the Growth of the UAE Market

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.3.1 High Demand From Paints & Coatings Application to Drive the Market

9.5.4 Turkey

9.5.4.1 Rapid Urbanization, Improving Living Standards, and Rising Middle-Class Population to Propel the Growth of the Market in Turkey

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Brazil is the Largest Rheology Modifiers Market in South America

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 Growing Industrialization Will Drive the Market



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Responsive Companies

10.5.3 Starting Blocks

10.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.7 Business Strategy Excellence

10.8 Market Share Analysis

10.9 Competitive Scenarios

10.9.1 New Product Launch

10.9.2 Supply Agreement

10.9.3 Expansion

10.9.4 Acquisition



11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF SE

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.1.5 Current Focus & Strategies

11.1.6 Threat From Competition

11.1.7 Right to Win

11.2 Arkema

11.3 Clariant

11.4 The Dow Chemical Company

11.5 Croda International PLC

11.6 Lubrizol Corporation

11.7 AkzoNobel N.V.

11.8 Ashland

11.9 Elementis PLC

11.1 BYK Additives & Instruments

11.11 Other Key Players

11.11.1 Munzing Corporation

11.11.2 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

11.11.3 Cargill, Incorporated

11.11.4 Dupont De Nemours Inc.

11.11.5 Eastman Chemical Company

11.11.6 Evonik Industries AG

11.11.7 The Euclid Chemical Company

11.11.8 Hangzhou Jingyi Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.11.9 PPG Industries

11.11.10 SAN Nopco Limited

11.11.11 SNF Holding Company

11.11.12 Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd.

11.11.13 Zhejiang Qinghongnew Material Co. Ltd.

11.11.14 FFC Inc.

11.11.15 Cutch Oil & Allied Industries Private Limited



