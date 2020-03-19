The Icelandic Revenue Registration has registered a reduction of Skeljungur hf.´s share capital at a nominal value of ISK 166.356.181 but shareholders approved at the AGM March 5, 2020 to reduce the company´s share capital through the cancellation of all the company´s own shares. Legal conditions for such a reduction have now been met so the company will now execute the reduction of share capital.

Registered share capital after the reduction is of nominal value ISK 1.985.675.666 but was before the reduction nominal value of ISK 2.152.031.847. Each share corresponds to one – 1 – ISK in nominal value. Each share of one króna – shall carry one vote.

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.

Skeljungur is an energy company with operations in Iceland and in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur sells fuel and oil to consumers and businesses in fisheries, agriculture, transportation, aviation and construction under the brands Skeljungur, Orkan, and Magn. Skeljungur is also in the retail market under the brand Kvikk. The company also sells fertilizer and other chemical products and is on the retail market. In Iceland the Company runs 65 gas stations and 4 oil depots. Magn P/F, Skeljungur´s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands, runs 11 retail and gas-stations and 2 oil depots. Magn also serves and sells oils for house heating to individuals and companies in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur´s goal is to serve the energy needs of consumers and businesses in an efficient and safe way and in harmony with the environment.

