Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Source (Serum, Whole Blood, Urine), Application (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology), Type (Independent Controls, Original Equipment Manufacturers), End User (Hospital, Lab) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global malt extracts and ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0%.
Malt extracts are useful for various applications in the food & beverage industry, which is increasing their demand among manufacturers. Also, their stable demand from breweries is also contributing to the growth of this market.
The barley segment is projected to be the largest segment in the malt extracts and ingredients market during the forecast period.
Barley, being one of the primary sources of beer in the brewing industry, is dominating the market. There is an upsurge in demand for beer among the youth in the Asia Pacific region, which is why the major players are looking to expand their capacities to meet the demand. Also, the increase in the production and export of barley has contributed to market growth. The reintroduction of microbreweries and home-based beers is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market share for barley.
The dry form segment is dominant in the malt extracts and ingredients market.
Manufacturers prefer the dry form more than the liquid form of malt extracts and ingredients. The dry form is easy to handle. Also, the cost of storage and transportation associated with it is lower than that of the liquid form of ingredients. This makes the final cost of the products lower. Therefore, brewers prefer the dry form of malt ingredients, which include powders and flakes. The shelf life of the dry form is also more than that of the liquid form, which is one of the reasons why manufacturers prefer the dry form of malt extracts and ingredients.
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share.
Currently, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating market for malt extracts and ingredients. The high population and increase in the purchasing capacity have enabled consumers to invest in luxury foods. The rise in recreational activities has increased the market for beer production, which is the primary application of malt extracts and ingredients. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the various uses of malt-based foods such as bread, cookies, and confectionaries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 IVD Quality Control: Market Overview
4.2 APAC: IVD Quality Control Market, By Technology (2019)
4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Market
4.4 Regional Mix: Market
4.5 Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Accredited Clinical Laboratories
5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Third-Party Quality Controls
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for External Quality Assessment Support
5.2.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
5.2.2 Market Restraints
5.2.2.1 Additional Costs and Budget Constraints in Hospitals and Laboratories
5.2.2.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for IVD Tests
5.2.3 Market Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Multi-Analyte Controls
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Product Approval Process
5.2.4.2 Lack of Regulations for Clinical Laboratory Accreditation in Several Emerging Countries
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Industry Trends
6.2.1 Lyophilize/Freeze-Dried Controls
6.2.2 Trends on Analyte Source: Human Vs. Animal Origin
6.2.3 Consolidation of Laboratories
6.3 Vendor Benchmarking
6.3.1 Product Portfolio Analysis: IVD Quality Control Market
6.4 Regulatory Analysis
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 US
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia Pacific
6.4.3.1 Japan
6.4.3.2 China
6.4.3.3 India
7 IVD Quality Control Market, By Product & Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Quality Control Products
7.2.1 Serum/Plasma-Based Controls
7.2.1.1 Greater Stability and Accuracy of Diagnostic Test Results Will Increase the Demand for Serum/Plasma-Based Controls
7.2.2 Whole Blood-Based Controls
7.2.2.1 Rising Need to Ensure High-Quality Clinical Test Results is Driving the Market for Whole Blood-Based Controls
7.2.3 Urine-Based Controls
7.2.3.1 Growing Incidence of Kidney Diseases Will Increase the Need for Urine-Based Controls
7.2.4 Other Controls
7.3 Data Management Solutions
7.3.1 Rising Focus on Improving the Analytical Performance of Clinical Laboratories Supports Market Growth
7.4 Quality Assurance Services
7.4.1 Growing Need for Performance Assessment of Clinical Laboratories Will Increase the Demand for Quality Assurance Services
8 IVD Quality Control Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Immunochemistry
8.2.1 Focus on Monitoring the Precision of Immunoassay Tests is Driving the Adoption of Immunoassay Controls
8.3 Clinical Chemistry
8.3.1 Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Provides Opportunities for Market Growth
8.4 Molecular Diagnostics
8.4.1 Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Will Drive Demand for Molecular Diagnostic Controls
8.5 Microbiology
8.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Automated Clinical Microbiology Testing Instruments is Supporting Market Growth
8.6 Hematology
8.6.1 Need for Accuracy in Hematological Test Results has Driven Reliance on Hematology Quality Controls
8.7 Coagulation & Hemostasis
8.7.1 Growing Number of Cardiovascular Surgeries Will Increase Need for Coagulation & Hemostasis Testing
8.8 Other Technologies
9 IVD Quality Control Market, By Manufacturer
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Third-Party Controls
9.2.1 Independent Controls
9.2.1.1 Increasing Preference for Independent Controls Fuels Market Growth
9.2.2 Instrument-Specific Controls
9.2.2.1 Usage Limitations Have Subdued Market Growth Rate in Favor of Independent Controls
9.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer Controls
9.3.1 OEM Controls are Less-Sensitive to Qc-Related Issues, Which has Resulted in Lower Adoption
10 IVD Quality Control Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals
10.2.1 Huge Volume of IVD Procedures Performed in Hospitals are Driving Market Growth
10.3 Clinical Laboratories
10.3.1 Growing Number of Accredited Laboratories Will Drive the Market
10.4 Academic and Research Institutes
10.4.1 Rising Focus on Obtaining Accurate Research Findings is Driving Market Growth
10.5 Other End Users
11 IVD Quality Control Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 US is the Largest Market for IVD Quality Control in North America
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Government Initiatives to Promote Quality Controls are Expected to Drive Market Growth in Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Germany is a Major Market for IVD Quality Control Products in Europe
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Growing Demand for Early Diagnosis is Driving Market Growth
11.3.3 UK
11.3.3.1 Growth in the Country's Life Science Industry and Increasing Research are Key Factors Driving Market Growth in the UK
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Growing Disease Prevalence has Contributed to the Demand for Better and Accurate Disease Diagnosis in Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Increasing Demand for Prenatal and Genetic Testing and Rising Focus on Laboratory Consolidation Support Market Growth in Spain
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Will Create a Need for Accurate Diagnosis
11.3.7 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.1.1 Japan Held the Largest Share of the Market in the APAC
11.4.2 China
11.4.2.1 Growing Access to Modern Healthcare and Government Support Will Boost Market Growth
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Rising Need to Secure Nabl Accreditation Will Increase the Demand for Quality Controls in India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.4.1 Rising Burden of Geriatric Population has Resulted in Initiatives to Enhance Access to Healthcare and Improve Infrastructure
11.4.5 South Korea
11.4.5.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure and the Growing Number of Hospitals are Driving the Growth of the South Korean Market
11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.1.1 Brazil Dominates the Latin American IVD Quality Control Market
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.2.1 Mexico is Emerging as a Prominent Medical Tourism Hub
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Middle East and Africa
11.6.1 Rising Cancer Incidence has Attracted Stakeholder Attention to Regional Markets in Mea
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Market Ranking Analysis for External Quality Assessment Services in 2018
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.4.1 Visionary Leaders
12.4.2 Innovators
12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.4 Emerging Companies
12.5 Competitive Situation and Trends
12.5.1 Product Launches
12.5.2 Agreements and Partnerships
12.5.3 Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories
13.2 Randox Laboratories
13.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.4 Roche Diagnostics
13.5 Helena Laboratories
13.6 SeraCare Life Sciences
13.7 SERO AS
13.8 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
13.9 Sun Diagnostics
13.10 Quidel Corporation
13.11 Technopath Clinical Diagnostics
13.12 Abbott Laboratories
13.13 Danaher Corporation
13.14 Sysmex Corporation
13.15 Siemens Healthineers
13.16 Fortress Diagnostics
13.17 Zeptometrix Corporation
13.18 Qnostics
13.19 Bio-Techne Corporation
13.20 Microbiologics
14 Appendix
