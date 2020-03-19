Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Source (Serum, Whole Blood, Urine), Application (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology), Type (Independent Controls, Original Equipment Manufacturers), End User (Hospital, Lab) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 IVD Quality Control: Market Overview

4.2 APAC: IVD Quality Control Market, By Technology (2019)

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Market

4.4 Regional Mix: Market

4.5 Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Accredited Clinical Laboratories

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Third-Party Quality Controls

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for External Quality Assessment Support

5.2.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Additional Costs and Budget Constraints in Hospitals and Laboratories

5.2.2.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for IVD Tests

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Multi-Analyte Controls

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Product Approval Process

5.2.4.2 Lack of Regulations for Clinical Laboratory Accreditation in Several Emerging Countries



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Lyophilize/Freeze-Dried Controls

6.2.2 Trends on Analyte Source: Human Vs. Animal Origin

6.2.3 Consolidation of Laboratories

6.3 Vendor Benchmarking

6.3.1 Product Portfolio Analysis: IVD Quality Control Market

6.4 Regulatory Analysis

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.3.1 Japan

6.4.3.2 China

6.4.3.3 India



7 IVD Quality Control Market, By Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Quality Control Products

7.2.1 Serum/Plasma-Based Controls

7.2.1.1 Greater Stability and Accuracy of Diagnostic Test Results Will Increase the Demand for Serum/Plasma-Based Controls

7.2.2 Whole Blood-Based Controls

7.2.2.1 Rising Need to Ensure High-Quality Clinical Test Results is Driving the Market for Whole Blood-Based Controls

7.2.3 Urine-Based Controls

7.2.3.1 Growing Incidence of Kidney Diseases Will Increase the Need for Urine-Based Controls

7.2.4 Other Controls

7.3 Data Management Solutions

7.3.1 Rising Focus on Improving the Analytical Performance of Clinical Laboratories Supports Market Growth

7.4 Quality Assurance Services

7.4.1 Growing Need for Performance Assessment of Clinical Laboratories Will Increase the Demand for Quality Assurance Services



8 IVD Quality Control Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Immunochemistry

8.2.1 Focus on Monitoring the Precision of Immunoassay Tests is Driving the Adoption of Immunoassay Controls

8.3 Clinical Chemistry

8.3.1 Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Provides Opportunities for Market Growth

8.4 Molecular Diagnostics

8.4.1 Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Will Drive Demand for Molecular Diagnostic Controls

8.5 Microbiology

8.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Automated Clinical Microbiology Testing Instruments is Supporting Market Growth

8.6 Hematology

8.6.1 Need for Accuracy in Hematological Test Results has Driven Reliance on Hematology Quality Controls

8.7 Coagulation & Hemostasis

8.7.1 Growing Number of Cardiovascular Surgeries Will Increase Need for Coagulation & Hemostasis Testing

8.8 Other Technologies



9 IVD Quality Control Market, By Manufacturer

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Third-Party Controls

9.2.1 Independent Controls

9.2.1.1 Increasing Preference for Independent Controls Fuels Market Growth

9.2.2 Instrument-Specific Controls

9.2.2.1 Usage Limitations Have Subdued Market Growth Rate in Favor of Independent Controls

9.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer Controls

9.3.1 OEM Controls are Less-Sensitive to Qc-Related Issues, Which has Resulted in Lower Adoption



10 IVD Quality Control Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.2.1 Huge Volume of IVD Procedures Performed in Hospitals are Driving Market Growth

10.3 Clinical Laboratories

10.3.1 Growing Number of Accredited Laboratories Will Drive the Market

10.4 Academic and Research Institutes

10.4.1 Rising Focus on Obtaining Accurate Research Findings is Driving Market Growth

10.5 Other End Users



11 IVD Quality Control Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US is the Largest Market for IVD Quality Control in North America

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Government Initiatives to Promote Quality Controls are Expected to Drive Market Growth in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany is a Major Market for IVD Quality Control Products in Europe

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Growing Demand for Early Diagnosis is Driving Market Growth

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 Growth in the Country's Life Science Industry and Increasing Research are Key Factors Driving Market Growth in the UK

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Growing Disease Prevalence has Contributed to the Demand for Better and Accurate Disease Diagnosis in Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Increasing Demand for Prenatal and Genetic Testing and Rising Focus on Laboratory Consolidation Support Market Growth in Spain

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Will Create a Need for Accurate Diagnosis

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Japan Held the Largest Share of the Market in the APAC

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 Growing Access to Modern Healthcare and Government Support Will Boost Market Growth

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Rising Need to Secure Nabl Accreditation Will Increase the Demand for Quality Controls in India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.4.1 Rising Burden of Geriatric Population has Resulted in Initiatives to Enhance Access to Healthcare and Improve Infrastructure

11.4.5 South Korea

11.4.5.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure and the Growing Number of Hospitals are Driving the Growth of the South Korean Market

11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Brazil Dominates the Latin American IVD Quality Control Market

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.2.1 Mexico is Emerging as a Prominent Medical Tourism Hub

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East and Africa

11.6.1 Rising Cancer Incidence has Attracted Stakeholder Attention to Regional Markets in Mea



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Market Ranking Analysis for External Quality Assessment Services in 2018

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.5.1 Product Launches

12.5.2 Agreements and Partnerships

12.5.3 Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.2 Randox Laboratories

13.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.4 Roche Diagnostics

13.5 Helena Laboratories

13.6 SeraCare Life Sciences

13.7 SERO AS

13.8 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

13.9 Sun Diagnostics

13.10 Quidel Corporation

13.11 Technopath Clinical Diagnostics

13.12 Abbott Laboratories

13.13 Danaher Corporation

13.14 Sysmex Corporation

13.15 Siemens Healthineers

13.16 Fortress Diagnostics

13.17 Zeptometrix Corporation

13.18 Qnostics

13.19 Bio-Techne Corporation

13.20 Microbiologics



14 Appendix



