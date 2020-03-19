New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Dairy Starter Culture Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type , Nature , Product Type , Function , and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875894/?utm_source=GNW





Dairy starter cultures are microorganisms that are purposefully added to milk to initiate and carry out desired fermentation under controlled conditions.It is used in the production of fermented milk products such as cheese, kefir, and yogurt.



The dairy starter culture is added to the product during the production process and allowed to grow there under controlled conditions.The bacteria produce substances that give the fermented product its unique characteristic properties such as flavor, aroma, acidity (pH), and consistency.



The North America dairy starter culture market is segmented on the basis of type as – mesophilic bacteria and thermophilic bacteria.The thermophilic bacteria segment in the North America dairy starter culture market is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment in the market.



The thermophilic bacteria are considered to be those which breeds in milk under high temperatures, along with pasteurization. They are large, rod-shaped bacteria and are known as heat-loving bacteria as they grow in high temperatures such as 50 ºC or more. Thermophilic starters are made up of streptococci and lactobacilli which have an optimal growth temperature of 45 ºC. They are highly used in the production of yogurt and different types of cheese, mainly a variety of ‘cooked’ cheese such as Swiss cheese, Emmental, Gruyere and other Italian cheese. Streptococcus thermophilus starters are another category of thermophilic starters which are used for different types of soft cheeses as a substitute of mesophilic starters so as to provide special characteristics.



The North America dairy starter culture market is segmented based on nature as single strain type and multi strain type.The multi strain type segment holds the largest share in the North America dairy starter culture market.



Multi strain cultures are the cultures that consist of a known number of single strain cultures.These multiple strain cultures are composed of streptococcus cremoris, streptococcus lactis, and other gas and aroma producing mesophilic LABs.



The aroma or odor producing lactic starters are essential for the production of sour cream, buttermilk, cultured butter, and other fermented milk products. The addition of multiple strain type of starter cultures is known to improve the shelf life of the product and gives an enhanced swelling characteristic that is suitable for the bakery products.



The North America dairy starter culture market is segmented based on product type as buttermilk, cheese, ripened butter, sour cream, yogurt, and others.The cheese segment holds the largest share in the North America dairy starter culture market.



The addition of dairy starter cultures has various functions in the production of cheese.The primary function of dairy starter culture is the formation of acids.



Besides this, there are various other functions of dairy starter cultures that inhibit the production of cheese. The preservative property of starter dairy culture has been proven to be beneficial in increasing the shelf life of the cheese.



The North America dairy starter culture market is segmented based on function as acid production, flavor production, and others.The acid production segment holds the largest share in the North America dairy starter culture market.



In dairy starter culture, acid production plays a significant role in the production of various milk and milk derivatives.The starters are added according to the product, and their growth is promoted under controlled conditions.



At the time of the fermentation, the bacteria generate elements that deliver several characteristics such as flavor, aroma, acidity (pH), and consistency to the fermented product.At the same time, a drop in pH level also occurs when the starters ferment and transform lactose to lactic acid, causing a preservative effect on the product and enhancing its nutritional value and digestibility.



Thus, acid production improves the quality and sustenance of the product.



North America dairy starter culture market is segmented based on country as – US, Canada, and Mexico.The US holds the largest share in the North America dairy starter culture market, which is followed by Canada.



The demand for dairy products has substantially increased since a decade, which has impacted the demand for dairy starter culture.The demand for dairy starter culture has substantially risen with the increase in consciousness among consumers related to the benefits associated with the use of starter culture along with the rise in purchasing power of consumers.



The demand for dairy starters is expanding in the United States, which is supported by government efforts to promote its use.



Some of the players present in North America dairy starter culture market are BDF Natural Ingredients, S.L., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L., Bioprox, The Dow Chemical Company (Dupont), Lallemand Inc., LB Bulgaricum, and Saccco System amongst others.



The overall North America dairy starter culture market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America dairy starter culture market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America dairy starter culture market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875894/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001