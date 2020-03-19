Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The SaaS: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides forecasts for communications service provider (CSP) spending on SaaS-based solutions for 2019-2023.
The report provides details on spending in the OSS and BSS markets, and by region. It also provides recommendations for how vendors and CSPs can accelerate the adoption of the SaaS delivery model.
This forecast report provides:
