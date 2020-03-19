Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The SaaS: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides forecasts for communications service provider (CSP) spending on SaaS-based solutions for 2019-2023.

The report provides details on spending in the OSS and BSS markets, and by region. It also provides recommendations for how vendors and CSPs can accelerate the adoption of the SaaS delivery model.



This forecast report provides:

A detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for CSP spending on SaaS-based solutions, split into: Two market segments: OSS and BSS Seven market sub-segments: AI and analytics (AIA), automated assurance (AA), customer engagement (CE), monetization platforms (MP), network automation and orchestration (NAO), service design and orchestration (SDO) and video and identity platforms (VIP) Eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE); developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP); Latin America (LATAM); the Middle East and North Africa (MENA); North America (NA); Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

An examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

Analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the digital infrastructure market

A detailed market definition

Recommendations for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors

