Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, by Type, by Technology, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Deep Learning Chipset Market size is expected to reach $24.5 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 37% CAGR during the forecast period.
Deep learning technology has entered many industries around the world and is accomplished through applications like computer vision, speech synthesis, voice recognition, machine translation, drug discovery, game play, and robotics.
The widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for practical business applications has brought in a range of complexities and risk factors in virtually every industry, but one thing is certain: in today's AI industry, hardware is the key to solving many of the main problems facing the sector, and chipsets are at the heart of that hardware solution.
Considering AI's widespread applicability, it's almost certain that every chip will have some kind of AI system embedded in future. The engine could make a wide range of forms, from a basic AI library running on a CPU to more complex, custom hardware.
The potential for AI is better fulfilled when the chipsets are designed to provide the adequate amount of computing capacity for different AI applications at the right power budget. This is a trend that leads to increased specialization and diversifying of AI-optimized chipsets.
The factors influencing the development of the deep learning chipset market are increased acceptance of cloud-based technology and profound use of learning in big data analytics. A single-chip processor generates lighting effects and transforms objects each time a 3D scene is redrawn, or a graphic processing unit turns out to be very meaningful and efficient when applied to computation styles needed for neural nets. This in turn fuels the growth of the market for deep learning chipsets.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., and IBM Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Deep Learning Chipset Market. Companies such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, and Xilinx, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Deep Learning Chipset Market.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
