The Global Deep Learning Chipset Market size is expected to reach $24.5 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 37% CAGR during the forecast period.



Deep learning technology has entered many industries around the world and is accomplished through applications like computer vision, speech synthesis, voice recognition, machine translation, drug discovery, game play, and robotics.



The widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for practical business applications has brought in a range of complexities and risk factors in virtually every industry, but one thing is certain: in today's AI industry, hardware is the key to solving many of the main problems facing the sector, and chipsets are at the heart of that hardware solution.



Considering AI's widespread applicability, it's almost certain that every chip will have some kind of AI system embedded in future. The engine could make a wide range of forms, from a basic AI library running on a CPU to more complex, custom hardware.



The potential for AI is better fulfilled when the chipsets are designed to provide the adequate amount of computing capacity for different AI applications at the right power budget. This is a trend that leads to increased specialization and diversifying of AI-optimized chipsets.



The factors influencing the development of the deep learning chipset market are increased acceptance of cloud-based technology and profound use of learning in big data analytics. A single-chip processor generates lighting effects and transforms objects each time a 3D scene is redrawn, or a graphic processing unit turns out to be very meaningful and efficient when applied to computation styles needed for neural nets. This in turn fuels the growth of the market for deep learning chipsets.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., and IBM Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Deep Learning Chipset Market. Companies such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, and Xilinx, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Deep Learning Chipset Market.



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Jan-2020: Xilinx collaborated with Telechips, a leading Automotive System on Chip (SoC) supplier. The collaboration is expected to provide a comprehensive solution for addressing the integration of in-cabin monitoring systems (ICMS) and IVI systems.

Dec-2019: Samsung Electronics teamed up with Baidu, a leading Chinese-language Internet search provider. Under the collaboration, the companies announced that the development of Baidu KUNLUN, its first cloud-to-edge AI accelerator has been completed. KUNLUN chip provides 512 gigabytes per second (Gbps) memory bandwidth and offers up to 260 Tera operations per second (TOPS) at 150 watts.

Oct-2019: Microsoft announced technology collaboration with Nvidia, a technology company. The collaboration was focused on intelligent edge computing, which is designed for helping the industries in gaining and managing the insights from the data created by warehouses, retail stores, manufacturing facilities, urban infrastructure, connected buildings, and other environments.

Oct-2019: Microsoft launched Lakefield, a dual-screen device powered by Intel's unique processor. This device combines a hybrid CPU with Intel's Foveros 3D packaging technology. This provides more flexibility to device makers for innovating designs, experience, and form factor.

Jun-2019: AMD came into partnership with Samsung following which, the former company is licensing its graphics technology to Samsung for use in future mobile chips. Under this partnership, Samsung paid AMD for getting access to its RDNA graphics architecture.

Jun-2019: Nvidia collaborated with Volvo for developing artificial intelligence that is used in self-driving trucks.

May-2019: Samsung Electronics came into partnership with Efinix, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technologies. Under this partnership, the companies were aimed at developing Quantum eFPGAs on Samsung's 10nm silicon process.

Acquisition and Mergers



Aug-2019: Xilinx took over Solarflare, a provider of high-performance, low latency networking solutions. The acquisition helped in generating more revenues and enabled new marketing and R&D funds for the future.

Apr-2019: Intel completed the acquisition of Omnitek, a provider of video and vision field-programmable gate array (FPGA). Through the acquisition, the FPGA processor business of the company has been doubled.

Product Launches and Product Expansions



Dec-2019: Nvidia launched Drive AGX Orin, a new Orin AI processor or system-on-chip (SoC). This processor improves power efficiency and performance. This processor is used in evolving the automotive business.

Dec-2019: AWS unveiled Graviton2, the next-generation of its ARM processors. It is a custom chip that is designed with 7nm architecture and based on 64-bit ARM Neoverse cores.

Nov-2019: AMD launched two new Threadripper 3 CPUs with 24 and 32 cores. Both these CPUs will be integrated into AMD's new TRX40 platform using the new sTRX4 socket.

Nov-2019: Intel unveiled Ponte Vecchio GPUs, a graphics processing unit (GPU) architecture. This chip was designed for handling the artificial intelligence loads and heavy data in the data center.

Nov-2019: Intel launched Stratix 10 GX 10M, a new FPGA. This consists of two large FPGA dies and four transceiver tiles and has a total of 10.2 million logic elements and 2304 user I/O pins.

Market Segmentation



By Compute Capacity

High

Low

By Type

GPU

ASIC

CPU

FPGA

Others

By Technology

System-on-chip (SoC)

System-in-package (SIP)

Multi-chip module & Others

By End-user

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Companies Profiled

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

Qualcomm, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Xilinx, Inc.

