Worksport U.S. Patent Office trademark finally registered, a last step granting 10-year rights to the Worksport identity

TerraVis name for mobile panel and solar generator system applied for and published in China, Europe, Canada, U.S.

TORONTO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Holdings International Inc., (OTCQB: FNHI) (or the “Company”) Worksport Ltd.’s parent company, is marking yet another milestone in its plan to strongly secure its intellectual property as the U.S. Patent Office on March 17 notified the Company that its Worksport trademark has been finally registered. This notice, a last step, grants exclusive 10-year U.S. rights to the name. In addition, protection for TerraVis, Worksport’s unique mobile panel and solar generator system for light trucks, has now been applied for and published in China, Europe, Canada, and the U.S. Worksport will be monitoring the applications’ progress and expects the trademarks to be awarded within 2020 and in the medium term.

“We have had several great days this year and today’s announcement is another stellar milestone in a year of many stellar milestones, especially with intellectual property, which we are continuing to build,” said FNHI and Worksport CEO Steve Rossi. “It’s all part of the Worksport brand and legacy growth as a future leader and present-day innovator in our growing market. These are all solid assets that each and every shareholder of Worksport and FNHI can proudly share in owning.”

The USPTO registration, No. 6,008,391 will remain in effect for 10 years, until March 10, 2030. A ten-year renewal affidavit must then be filed.

Worksport has been moving forward on many fronts, Rossi said, aided by its many successes in securing intellectual property and patents in the U.S. and Canada. In the U.S., Worksport is working on developing new clients, with a focus on expanding Worksport as a mainstay U.S. brand synonymous with innovation and integrity.

“We are working on many very exciting developments that will be announced in the coming weeks and months,” Rossi said. “We are working on filing our Audit on time, too. We will be reporting year-end results in the near future. We are more encouraged than ever before by Worksport’s future prospects. As it’s said in the light truck industry we serve, all cylinders are firing.”

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Franchise Holdings International. Inc. is an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com

About Franchise Holdings International

Listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “FNHI” and currently in the process of a dual listing on a Canadian Stock Exchange, Franchise Holdings International’s strategy is to acquire business in the fastest growing business segments and to create shareholder value in the process. Once a business of interest is acquired, our mission is to further develop and accelerate the growth for all of our acquired subsidiaries. Currently the Corporation has one fully owned subsidiary, Worksport Ltd.

