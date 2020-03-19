Non-contact temperature measuring terminals to be installed in four additional pilot locations

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies, today announced that it has completed the installation of the initial two Epidemic Prevention and Control Systems in two K-12 schools in the cities of Nanjing and Taiyuan, China. As part of its system, Datasea has provided non-contact temperature measuring terminals and a management platform to monitor the students’ and teachers’ body temperatures, with the goal of preventing the spread of the COVID-19 on school campuses.

These initial installations are part of a six-location pilot program for its technology announced in February 2020 which will run through June 30, 2020. Detecting body temperature plays a crucial role in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in densely populated areas such as schools and communities, the prevention and control of the outbreak are more complicated. As work begins to resume on a more normal scale in Nanjing and Taiyuan, Datasea’s priority will be to install the systems for larger schools with more students.

On March 3, 2020, Datasea first installed its first pilot system for the Nanjing Xuzhuang High-Tech Zone Experimental Primary School to provide an epidemic prevention solution for 1,200 teachers and students in 48 teaching classes. Nanjing Xuzhuang High-Tech Zone Experimental Primary School is a public primary school and expected to expand to 3,000 teachers and students in the future. The campus covers an area of 28,276.5 square meters and a construction area of 34,638.61 square meters.

On March 11, 2020, Datasea completed the installation and construction of its system for the second pilot program, the Taiyuan No. 1 Middle School of Jiancaoping District, to provide an epidemic prevention solution for more than 2,200 teachers and students in 36 school classes. Jiancao District No. 1 Middle School is a full-time ordinary high school with a history of 50 years. The campus covers an area of 100 acres and a building area of 30,000 square meters.

As previously disclosed, the systems are divided into the campus version and the community version. The two schools that are currently installed are both campus versions, including a data-based management platform and the front-end equipment. The equipment includes the 7-inch facial recognition and temperature measurement terminals and the security turnstiles. These systems have 3 core functions: non-contact and accurate temperature measurement, mask recognition and face comparison. First, the systems allow real-time temperature measurement with a temperature accuracy of ± 0.2 ° C. The system also allows body temperature automatic collection and recording, abnormal body temperature alarms, and epidemic statistics analysis. Second, the systems can automatically identify whether a person wears a mask, prohibit entrances and voice reminders for those who do not wear a mask with a temperature exceeding the standard. Third, the systems can record the body temperatures under each person, which is helpful for the later investigation of the epidemic situation.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, Chairman and CEO of Datasea, commented, “The feedback we have received regarding these two initial installations of our Epidemic Prevention and Control Systems has been positive. Representatives of the Nanjing Xuzhuang High-Tech Zone Experimental Primary School have informed us that our system is working to meet the school’s goal of preventing imported cases as far as possible and identifying infected school community members at the school gate. This school previously measured students’ temperature by ordinary hand-held temperature guns, which are low efficiency with a high error rate. Based on this feedback, we believe our system, with high efficiency and accuracy, can prevent patients from entering the campus and track the health information of each teacher and student, is the most effective method available to schools. In addition, a representative of the Taiyuan No. 1 Middle School of Jiancaoping District informed us that our system has very useful functions and meets their epidemic prevention requirements. Importantly, our system provides accurate temperature measurement without the need to remove masks.”

Ms. Liu continued, “Our campus version system allows a school with a size of 2,000 people to complete the temperature measurement in 30 minutes when these people entering the campus. Since the domestic COVID-19 epidemic has entered a controllable state, and enterprises have gradually resumed work, now is the time to have systems in place to detect and mitigate future outbreaks. Our teams, including research and development, marketing, installation, operations and maintenance teams, are making their best efforts to complete the installation and commissioning as soon as the customer meets the installation conditions. Meanwhile, we are preparing products and functions surveys and online coordination for hundreds of schools and communities in more than 30 cities. We expect to provide more customers with our systems and services from March to May and hope to sign revenue generating contracts based on the success of our pilot program during 2020.”

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education-related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises in recognition of its achievement in high technology products. Datasea's security and technology engineers and experts create, design, build and run various security systems and education technologies tailored to its clients' needs. Through its professional team and strong expertise in the industry, Datasea offers its clients a broad portfolio of security solutions, along with strategic advice and ongoing management of their security infrastructure, and digital education tools or programs. For additional company information, please visit: www.shuhaixinxi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including, without limitation, the performance and related results of operations arising from Datasea’s products addressed in this press release) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the law.

