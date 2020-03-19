MOUNT HOREB, Wis., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 2, 2020.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended February 2, 2020 (13 weeks compared to 14 weeks last year)

Net sales increased 3.6% to $259.6 million compared to $250.5 million in the prior-year fourth quarter, which included $7.7 million of net sales from the 14 th week

week Gross margin increased to 52.8% compared to 52.4% in the prior-year fourth quarter

Operating income increased 10.1% to $33.1 million, or 12.8% of net sales, compared to $30.1 million, or 12.0% of net sales in the prior-year fourth quarter

Net income was $24.4 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share in the prior-year fourth quarter

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 13.7% to $39.9 million compared to $35.1 million in the prior-year fourth quarter

increased 13.7% to $39.9 million compared to $35.1 million in the prior-year fourth quarter The Company opened three new retail stores in Bloomington, MN; Franklin, TN and Knoxville, TN, totaling approximately 29,000 gross square feet

40th consecutive quarter of increased net sales year-over-year

1See Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended February 2, 2020 (52 weeks compared to 53 weeks last year)

Net sales increased 8.4% to $615.6 million compared to $568.1 million in the prior year, which included $7.7 million of net sales from the 53 rd week

week Gross margin decreased to 53.3% compared to 54.6% in the prior year

Operating income decreased to $28.1 million, or 4.6% of net sales, compared to $37.2 million, or 6.5% of net sales in the prior year

Net income was $18.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $23.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was flat compared to the prior year at $51.9 million

was flat compared to the prior year at $51.9 million The Company opened 15 retail stores, totaling approximately 215,000 gross square feet, and ended the year with a total of 61 stores

1See Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.



Management Commentary

“We entered the fourth quarter well prepared to serve our customers during the peak holiday season, yet like many retailers, significant headwinds of a shortened holiday shopping season and unseasonably warm weather limited our fourth quarter potential. Net sales grew 7% on a comparable 13-week basis and due to our intense focus on managing expenses, reported operating margin improved 80 basis points year-over-year,” said Stephen L. Schlecht, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading.

Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended February 2, 2020 (13 weeks compared to 14 weeks last year)

Net sales increased 3.6% to $259.6 million, compared to $250.5 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by a 11.6% growth in retail net sales, partially offset by a 0.6% decline in direct net sales. The inclusion of the 53rd week in fiscal 2018 amounted to an additional $7.7 million of net sales. The increase in retail net sales was attributed to the opening of 15 new retail stores during fiscal 2019, partially offset by a decline in existing store sales. Direct net sales growth in established markets with a store continued to outpace markets without a store.

Women’s business net sales increased 9.2% driven by fall and winter gear and the expansion of the women’s plus line. Men’s business net sales increased 2.1% driven by new products and growth in Alaskan Hardgear, partially offset by lower outerwear sales due to unseasonably warm weather in many parts of the country.

Gross profit increased 4.4% to $137.1 million, or 52.8% of net sales, compared to $131.2 million, or 52.4% of net sales, in the corresponding prior-year period. The increase in gross margin rate was primarily due to leverage gained from higher retail sales, partially offset by global promotions and clearance activity throughout the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.7% to $103.9 million, compared to $101.1 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to 40.0%, compared to 40.4% in the corresponding prior-year period.

The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased occupancy, equipment and personnel costs to support the growth in the number of retail stores and increased demand during the peak season. The leverage gained was primarily driven by net sales growth and further benefited from reduced catalog spend, improved shipping rates and efficiencies gained at our distribution centers and call center. Contributing to these efficiencies was the ability to leverage the new distribution center in Dubuque, IA allowing the Company to lessen its reliance on more costly third-party logistics companies during the peak season. The Company also benefited from further omnichannel momentum with 10.7% of direct orders fulfilled and shipped directly from a retail store.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $0.5 million, with net working capital of $83.4 million, $20.0 million outstanding on its $50.0 million term loan, $19.3 million outstanding on its $80.0 million line of credit and $30.8 million in fiscal 2019 of capital expenditures.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Given the unpredictability of the effects of the coronavirus on, among other things, consumer behavior, store traffic, store closings, production capabilities, timing of deliveries, our people, economic activity and the market generally in the coming weeks and months, the Company is unable to provide specific earnings guidance at this time.

In response to expected impacts to sales plans, the Company is focusing on managing expense and capital spending levels by reducing new store openings; deferring certain technology and infrastructure projects; adjusting inventory receipt plans, and evaluating its bank line of credit to confirm access to the maximum capacity and commitment available.

The table below recaps the Company’s fiscal 2019 stores and signed new store leases along with the opening timeframe.

FISCAL 2019 STORES EXECUTED LEASES as of March 19, 2020 Gross Gross Location Square Footage Location Timing Square Footage Friendswood, TX 16,026 Short Pump, VA Opened March 5, 2020 16,828 Katy, TX 16,000 Springfield, OR Q3 Fiscal 2020 20,388 Wichita, KS 15,385 Orland Park, IL Q3 Fiscal 2020 10,000 Spokane Valley, WA 15,656 Florence, KY Q3 Fiscal 2020 11,441 Jacksonville, FL 14,557 Roseville, CA Fiscal 2021 15,000 Rogers, AR 15,656 Cherry Hill, NJ Fiscal 2021 11,441 Danbury, CT 9,792 Madison, AL 15,656 Kennesaw, GA 20,041 Round Rock, TX 15,536 Hoover, AL 15,656 Sandy, UT 15,602 Bloomington, MN 1,663 Franklin, TN 11,940 Knoxville, TN 15,385





About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com/

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). See attached Table “Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and fiscal year ended February 2, 2020, versus the three months and fiscal year ended February 3, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period. The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company’s management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company’s GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning Duluth Trading's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, its results of operations, financial position and its business outlook, business trends and certain other information herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” ”might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “predict,” “intend,” “future,” “budget,” “goals,” “potential,” “continue,” “design,” “objective,” “forecasted,” “would” and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading's current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading's control. Duluth Trading's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and Duluth Trading believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections will be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 19, 2019, and other factors as may be periodically described in Duluth Trading’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

(Tables Follow)





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

February 2, 2020 February 3, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 538 $ 731 Receivables 3,121 4,639 Inventory, net 147,849 97,685 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 9,503 12,640 Prepaid catalog costs 1,181 2,503 Total current assets 162,192 118,198 Property and equipment, net 137,071 167,109 Operating lease right-of-use assets 120,431 — Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 46,677 — Restricted cash 51 2,354 Available-for-sale security 6,432 6,295 Other assets, net 1,196 1,349 Total assets $ 474,050 $ 295,305 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 33,053 $ 25,363 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 29,464 26,530 Income tax payable 3,427 218 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,674 — Current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,600 — Current maturities of long-term debt1 557 500 Total current liabilities 78,775 52,611 Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 106,120 — Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 37,434 — Long-term debt, less current maturities2 67,110 44,825 Deferred tax liabilities 8,505 9,722 Finance lease obligations under build-to-suit leases — 23,034 Deferred rent obligations, less current maturities — 5,003 Total liabilities 297,944 135,195 Treasury stock (407 ) (92 ) Capital stock 90,902 89,849 Retained earnings 87,589 70,592 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 188 — Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc. 178,272 160,349 Noncontrolling interest (2,166 ) (239 ) Total shareholders' equity 176,106 160,110 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 474,050 $ 295,305

1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Trading Company is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.

2Includes $27.8 million of TRI Holdings, LLC long-term debt.





DULUTH HOLDING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 2, 2020 February 3, 2019 February 2, 2020 February 3, 2019 Net sales $ 259,649 $ 250,541 $ 615,624 $ 568,102 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and

amortization) 122,587 119,290 287,475 257,700 Gross profit 137,062 131,251 328,149 310,402 Selling, general and administrative expenses 103,913 101,146 300,041 273,221 Operating income 33,149 30,105 28,108 37,181 Interest expense 1,340 2,311 4,471 5,949 Other income, net 37 215 291 383 Income before income taxes 31,846 28,009 23,928 31,615 Income tax expense 7,638 7,537 5,429 8,450 Net income 24,208 20,472 18,499 23,165 Less: Net (loss) income attributable

to noncontrolling interest (167 ) (148 ) (422 ) 9 Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 24,375 $ 20,620 $ 18,921 $ 23,156 Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares of

common stock outstanding 32,336 32,130 32,309 32,086 Net income per share attributable

to controlling interest $ 0.75 $ 0.64 $ 0.59 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares and

equivalents outstanding 32,336 32,344 32,371 32,317 Net income per share attributable

to controlling interest $ 0.75 $ 0.64 $ 0.58 $ 0.72







DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended February 2, 2020 February 3, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 18,499 $ 23,165 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,083 12,594 Stock-based compensation 647 1,668 Deferred income taxes (1,151 ) 7,999 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 162 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 1,518 (4,329 ) Inventory (50,164 ) (11,013 ) Prepaid expense & other current assets 5,429 (5,618 ) Prepaid catalog costs 1,322 (3,261 ) Trade accounts payable 7,564 10,282 Income taxes payable 3,209 (7,562 ) Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations (2,260 ) 7,008 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,696 31,095 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (24,435 ) (53,036 ) Capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores (6,354 ) — Principal receipts from available-for-sale security 117 28 Change in other assets (15 ) (438 ) Consolidation of TRI Holdings, LLC — 217 Deconsolidation of Schlecht Retail Ventures LLC — (506 ) Net cash used in investing activities (30,687 ) (53,735 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 271,754 130,086 Payments on line of credit (268,965 ) (113,544 ) Proceeds from other borrowings 20,000 — Payments on long term debt (495 ) (416 ) Payments on finance lease obligations under build-to-suit leases (891 ) — Proceeds from finance lease obligations — 2,281 Shares withheld for tax payments on vested restricted stock (315 ) (35 ) Capital contributions to variable interest entities — — Other 407 270 Net cash provided by financing activities 21,495 18,642 Decrease in cash and restricted cash (2,496 ) (3,998 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,085 7,083 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 589 $ 3,085







DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 2, 2020 February 3, 2019 February 2, 2020 February 3, 2019 Net income $ 24,208 $ 20,472 $ 18,499 $ 23,165 Depreciation and amortization 6,149 4,407 22,083 12,594 Interest expense 1,340 2,311 4,471 5,949 Amortization of build-to-suit operating

leases capital contributions 211 — 784 — Income tax expense 7,638 7,537 5,429 8,450 EBITDA $ 39,546 $ 34,727 $ 51,266 $ 50,158 Stock based compensation 365 363 647 1,668 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,911 $ 35,090 $ 51,913 $ 51,826





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 2, 2020 February 3, 2019 February 2, 2020 February 3, 2019 Net sales Direct $ 162,822 $ 163,766 $ 350,371 $ 350,638 Retail 96,827 86,775 265,253 217,464 Total net sales $ 259,649 $ 250,541 $ 615,624 $ 568,102 Operating income (loss) Direct $ 11,851 $ 8,981 $ (10,203 ) $ (381 ) Retail 21,298 21,124 38,311 37,562 Total operating income 33,149 30,105 28,108 37,181 Interest expense 1,340 2,311 4,471 5,949 Other income, net 37 215 291 383 Income before income taxes $ 31,846 $ 28,009 $ 23,928 $ 31,615





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Net Sales by Business

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)