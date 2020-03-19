MOUNT HOREB, Wis., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 2, 2020.
Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended February 2, 2020 (13 weeks compared to 14 weeks last year)
Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended February 2, 2020 (52 weeks compared to 53 weeks last year)
Management Commentary
“We entered the fourth quarter well prepared to serve our customers during the peak holiday season, yet like many retailers, significant headwinds of a shortened holiday shopping season and unseasonably warm weather limited our fourth quarter potential. Net sales grew 7% on a comparable 13-week basis and due to our intense focus on managing expenses, reported operating margin improved 80 basis points year-over-year,” said Stephen L. Schlecht, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading.
Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended February 2, 2020 (13 weeks compared to 14 weeks last year)
Net sales increased 3.6% to $259.6 million, compared to $250.5 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by a 11.6% growth in retail net sales, partially offset by a 0.6% decline in direct net sales. The inclusion of the 53rd week in fiscal 2018 amounted to an additional $7.7 million of net sales. The increase in retail net sales was attributed to the opening of 15 new retail stores during fiscal 2019, partially offset by a decline in existing store sales. Direct net sales growth in established markets with a store continued to outpace markets without a store.
Women’s business net sales increased 9.2% driven by fall and winter gear and the expansion of the women’s plus line. Men’s business net sales increased 2.1% driven by new products and growth in Alaskan Hardgear, partially offset by lower outerwear sales due to unseasonably warm weather in many parts of the country.
Gross profit increased 4.4% to $137.1 million, or 52.8% of net sales, compared to $131.2 million, or 52.4% of net sales, in the corresponding prior-year period. The increase in gross margin rate was primarily due to leverage gained from higher retail sales, partially offset by global promotions and clearance activity throughout the quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.7% to $103.9 million, compared to $101.1 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to 40.0%, compared to 40.4% in the corresponding prior-year period.
The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased occupancy, equipment and personnel costs to support the growth in the number of retail stores and increased demand during the peak season. The leverage gained was primarily driven by net sales growth and further benefited from reduced catalog spend, improved shipping rates and efficiencies gained at our distribution centers and call center. Contributing to these efficiencies was the ability to leverage the new distribution center in Dubuque, IA allowing the Company to lessen its reliance on more costly third-party logistics companies during the peak season. The Company also benefited from further omnichannel momentum with 10.7% of direct orders fulfilled and shipped directly from a retail store.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $0.5 million, with net working capital of $83.4 million, $20.0 million outstanding on its $50.0 million term loan, $19.3 million outstanding on its $80.0 million line of credit and $30.8 million in fiscal 2019 of capital expenditures.
Fiscal 2020 Outlook
Given the unpredictability of the effects of the coronavirus on, among other things, consumer behavior, store traffic, store closings, production capabilities, timing of deliveries, our people, economic activity and the market generally in the coming weeks and months, the Company is unable to provide specific earnings guidance at this time.
In response to expected impacts to sales plans, the Company is focusing on managing expense and capital spending levels by reducing new store openings; deferring certain technology and infrastructure projects; adjusting inventory receipt plans, and evaluating its bank line of credit to confirm access to the maximum capacity and commitment available.
The table below recaps the Company’s fiscal 2019 stores and signed new store leases along with the opening timeframe.
|FISCAL 2019 STORES
|EXECUTED LEASES as of March 19, 2020
|Gross
|Gross
|Location
|Square Footage
|Location
|Timing
|Square Footage
|Friendswood, TX
|16,026
|Short Pump, VA
|Opened March 5, 2020
|16,828
|Katy, TX
|16,000
|Springfield, OR
|Q3 Fiscal 2020
|20,388
|Wichita, KS
|15,385
|Orland Park, IL
|Q3 Fiscal 2020
|10,000
|Spokane Valley, WA
|15,656
|Florence, KY
|Q3 Fiscal 2020
|11,441
|Jacksonville, FL
|14,557
|Roseville, CA
|Fiscal 2021
|15,000
|Rogers, AR
|15,656
|Cherry Hill, NJ
|Fiscal 2021
|11,441
|Danbury, CT
|9,792
|Madison, AL
|15,656
|Kennesaw, GA
|20,041
|Round Rock, TX
|15,536
|Hoover, AL
|15,656
|Sandy, UT
|15,602
|Bloomington, MN
|1,663
|Franklin, TN
|11,940
|Knoxville, TN
|15,385
Conference Call Information
A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.
Investors can pre-register for the earnings conference call to expedite their entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator. To pre-register for the call, please visit http://dpregister.com/10139930 and enter your contact information. You will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Investors can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call.
About Duluth Trading
Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com/
Non-GAAP Measurements
Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). See attached Table “Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and fiscal year ended February 2, 2020, versus the three months and fiscal year ended February 3, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period. The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company’s management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company’s GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning Duluth Trading's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, its results of operations, financial position and its business outlook, business trends and certain other information herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” ”might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “predict,” “intend,” “future,” “budget,” “goals,” “potential,” “continue,” “design,” “objective,” “forecasted,” “would” and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading's current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading's control. Duluth Trading's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and Duluth Trading believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections will be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 19, 2019, and other factors as may be periodically described in Duluth Trading’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
(Tables Follow)
DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|February 2, 2020
|February 3, 2019
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|538
|$
|731
|Receivables
|3,121
|4,639
|Inventory, net
|147,849
|97,685
|Prepaid expenses & other current assets
|9,503
|12,640
|Prepaid catalog costs
|1,181
|2,503
|Total current assets
|162,192
|118,198
|Property and equipment, net
|137,071
|167,109
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|120,431
|—
|Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
|46,677
|—
|Restricted cash
|51
|2,354
|Available-for-sale security
|6,432
|6,295
|Other assets, net
|1,196
|1,349
|Total assets
|$
|474,050
|$
|295,305
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|33,053
|$
|25,363
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|29,464
|26,530
|Income tax payable
|3,427
|218
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|10,674
|—
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|1,600
|—
|Current maturities of long-term debt1
|557
|500
|Total current liabilities
|78,775
|52,611
|Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities
|106,120
|—
|Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities
|37,434
|—
|Long-term debt, less current maturities2
|67,110
|44,825
|Deferred tax liabilities
|8,505
|9,722
|Finance lease obligations under build-to-suit leases
|—
|23,034
|Deferred rent obligations, less current maturities
|—
|5,003
|Total liabilities
|297,944
|135,195
|Treasury stock
|(407
|)
|(92
|)
|Capital stock
|90,902
|89,849
|Retained earnings
|87,589
|70,592
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|188
|—
|Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc.
|178,272
|160,349
|Noncontrolling interest
|(2,166
|)
|(239
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|176,106
|160,110
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|474,050
|$
|295,305
1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Trading Company is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.
2Includes $27.8 million of TRI Holdings, LLC long-term debt.
DULUTH HOLDING INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|February 2, 2020
|February 3, 2019
|February 2, 2020
|February 3, 2019
|Net sales
|$
|259,649
|$
|250,541
|$
|615,624
|$
|568,102
|Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and
amortization)
|122,587
|119,290
|287,475
|257,700
|Gross profit
|137,062
|131,251
|328,149
|310,402
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|103,913
|101,146
|300,041
|273,221
|Operating income
|33,149
|30,105
|28,108
|37,181
|Interest expense
|1,340
|2,311
|4,471
|5,949
|Other income, net
|37
|215
|291
|383
|Income before income taxes
|31,846
|28,009
|23,928
|31,615
|Income tax expense
|7,638
|7,537
|5,429
|8,450
|Net income
|24,208
|20,472
|18,499
|23,165
|Less: Net (loss) income attributable
to noncontrolling interest
|(167
|)
|(148
|)
|(422
|)
|9
|Net income attributable to controlling interest
|$
|24,375
|$
|20,620
|$
|18,921
|$
|23,156
|Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B):
|Weighted average shares of
common stock outstanding
|32,336
|32,130
|32,309
|32,086
|Net income per share attributable
to controlling interest
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.72
|Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B):
|Weighted average shares and
equivalents outstanding
|32,336
|32,344
|32,371
|32,317
|Net income per share attributable
to controlling interest
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.72
DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Fiscal Year Ended
|February 2, 2020
|February 3, 2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|18,499
|$
|23,165
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|22,083
|12,594
|Stock-based compensation
|647
|1,668
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,151
|)
|7,999
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|—
|162
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|1,518
|(4,329
|)
|Inventory
|(50,164
|)
|(11,013
|)
|Prepaid expense & other current assets
|5,429
|(5,618
|)
|Prepaid catalog costs
|1,322
|(3,261
|)
|Trade accounts payable
|7,564
|10,282
|Income taxes payable
|3,209
|(7,562
|)
|Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations
|(2,260
|)
|7,008
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|6,696
|31,095
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(24,435
|)
|(53,036
|)
|Capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores
|(6,354
|)
|—
|Principal receipts from available-for-sale security
|117
|28
|Change in other assets
|(15
|)
|(438
|)
|Consolidation of TRI Holdings, LLC
|—
|217
|Deconsolidation of Schlecht Retail Ventures LLC
|—
|(506
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(30,687
|)
|(53,735
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from line of credit
|271,754
|130,086
|Payments on line of credit
|(268,965
|)
|(113,544
|)
|Proceeds from other borrowings
|20,000
|—
|Payments on long term debt
|(495
|)
|(416
|)
|Payments on finance lease obligations under build-to-suit leases
|(891
|)
|—
|Proceeds from finance lease obligations
|—
|2,281
|Shares withheld for tax payments on vested restricted stock
|(315
|)
|(35
|)
|Capital contributions to variable interest entities
|—
|—
|Other
|407
|270
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|21,495
|18,642
|Decrease in cash and restricted cash
|(2,496
|)
|(3,998
|)
|Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
|3,085
|7,083
|Cash and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|589
|$
|3,085
DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|February 2, 2020
|February 3, 2019
|February 2, 2020
|February 3, 2019
|Net income
|$
|24,208
|$
|20,472
|$
|18,499
|$
|23,165
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,149
|4,407
|22,083
|12,594
|Interest expense
|1,340
|2,311
|4,471
|5,949
|Amortization of build-to-suit operating
leases capital contributions
|211
|—
|784
|—
|Income tax expense
|7,638
|7,537
|5,429
|8,450
|EBITDA
|$
|39,546
|$
|34,727
|$
|51,266
|$
|50,158
|Stock based compensation
|365
|363
|647
|1,668
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|39,911
|$
|35,090
|$
|51,913
|$
|51,826
DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|February 2, 2020
|February 3, 2019
|February 2, 2020
|February 3, 2019
|Net sales
|Direct
|$
|162,822
|$
|163,766
|$
|350,371
|$
|350,638
|Retail
|96,827
|86,775
|265,253
|217,464
|Total net sales
|$
|259,649
|$
|250,541
|$
|615,624
|$
|568,102
|Operating income (loss)
|Direct
|$
|11,851
|$
|8,981
|$
|(10,203
|)
|$
|(381
|)
|Retail
|21,298
|21,124
|38,311
|37,562
|Total operating income
|33,149
|30,105
|28,108
|37,181
|Interest expense
|1,340
|2,311
|4,471
|5,949
|Other income, net
|37
|215
|291
|383
|Income before income taxes
|$
|31,846
|$
|28,009
|$
|23,928
|$
|31,615
DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Net Sales by Business
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|February 2, 2020
|February 3, 2019
|February 2, 2020
|February 3, 2019
|Net sales
|Men's
|$
|183,183
|$
|179,393
|$
|419,122
|$
|395,536
|Women's
|61,143
|56,000
|162,816
|141,244
|Hard goods/other
|15,323
|15,148
|33,686
|31,322
|Total net sales
|$
|259,649
|$
|250,541
|$
|615,624
|$
|568,102
