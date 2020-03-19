ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 19 MARCH 2020 AT 2.30 P.M. EET

Asiakastieto Group cancels its Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2020 and postpones it to a later date

Asiakastieto Group Plc takes the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) seriously and has, based on the development of the situation and the guidance of the Finnish Government, decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 27 March 2020.

On 16 March 2020, the Finnish Government announced that public gatherings will be limited to a maximum of ten persons. In accordance with the Finnish Government’s guidance Asiakastieto Group’s Board of Directors has decided that the Annual General Meeting should not be held due to the prevailing exceptional circumstances. Asiakastieto wants to ensure a safe meeting environment both for its shareholders and employees.

Asiakastieto Group's Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.

Helsinki, 19 March 2020

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

