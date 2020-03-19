OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE MARCH 19, 2020 AT 2:30 PM
Invitation to a Q&A teleconference with Outotec
The Q&A teleconference with CEO Markku Teräsvasara will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM (Finnish time).
JOINING THE TELECONFERENCE AND PRESENTING QUESTIONS
Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number below.
PIN: 88032714#
Dial in number(s):
FI: +358 981 710 310
SE: +46 856 642 651
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422
Questions may be sent also in advance via email to elena.ranta(at)outotec.com by March 26 at 10:00 AM. The recording of the teleconference and transcript will be published and stored on Outotec's website for on demand listening.
The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.
The aim of the CEO's Q&A teleconferences is to give further clarity on information, which has been made public already earlier. Therefore, the company does not intend to publish separate announcements in connection with these sessions. In order to serve the capital market efficiently, and ensure equal access to company-related information, the teleconference is recorded, and it is available on demand for future references.
OUTOTEC OYJ
Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003
e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com
