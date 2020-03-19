MONTREAL, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeCook Meals, the Quebec leader in fresh, home-delivered, ready-to-eat meals, has announced that it is offering four weeks of free meals to 300 health-care employees across Quebec, namely beneficiary attendants, nurses and doctors. WeCook Meals, which already has a solid delivery network across Quebec, is using its online platform for this initiative.



“Given the unprecedented situation, we wanted to support health-care workers across Quebec in our own way. Giving them more than 7,200 nutritious and complete meals that are ready to eat in two minutes is our way of expressing our utmost respect and offering them a big thank-you,” said Étienne Plourde, Founder and CEO of WeCook Meals.

“I welcome this initiative, which will undoubtedly help many employees in the health-care system eat healthily and quickly at a time when we are all facing extremely busy work weeks,” said Dr. Pascal Laferrière-Langlois, Anesthesiologist at Hôtel-Dieu d'Arthabaska in Victoriaville.

“In the current environment, employees in the health-care sector need to maintain their energy and concentration levels more than ever, which means high-quality food. I heartily congratulate WeCook Meals for providing them with nutritious, complete meals when they need them most,” said Catherine Naulleau, Dietitian and Sports Nutritionist.

Ordering details

Doctors, nurses and beneficiary attendants who wish to receive free meals for four weeks must submit proof of employment in the Guardian Angels Program section at the bottom of the WeCook Meals homepage at https://www.wecookmeals.ca . A unique coupon code will be sent to them so that they can place their orders online.

The first 300 people will be able to take advantage of the offer, and the meals will be delivered to the locations of their choice throughout Quebec.

About WeCook Meals

Founded in 2013, WeCook Meals (formerly Nutrition Fit Plus) is the Quebec leader in fresh, home-delivered, ready-to-eat meals. The Company’s delivery network extends across Quebec and Ontario and includes about 100 pick-up locations. With more than 150 employees working at its food production facilities in Saint-Hyacinthe and Dorval, WeCook Meals serves close to 20,000 customers through its online sales platform and prepares nearly 670,000 meals a year. WeCook Meals has 65,000 followers on Facebook and 26,000 on Instagram.

