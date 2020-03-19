Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cash Management System Market, by Component, by Operation Type, by Organization Size, by Deployment Type, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cash Management System Market size is expected to reach $20.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



The substantial traction in digital transformation has completely changed the way companies communicate and maintain cash with their banks. The growing emphasis on revenues and other corporate treasures has created a program necessity that can provide them with more strategic and advisory processes to enhance their cash management. This has resulted in widespread adoption of the cash management systems.



Continuous emphasis on offering advanced features and incorporating new cash management systems technology are few of the main trends prevailing across the cash management system market.



The global market for cash management systems is driven primarily by an increase in demand from companies for cash management systems to make the cash management process more scalable and effective. In addition, companies are looking for centralized cash management solutions coupled with enterprise-level networking and banking applications to incorporate cash management systems with the click of a button.



Increased adoption of smart, secure cash management solutions across different end-uses is expected to drive market growth. Smart and safe solutions help businesses solve cash handling and storage problems. Such technologically-advanced safes allow companies to track cash at every stage of the money handling process. Such safes give clear visibility to the flow of money at all times.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Infosys Limited and Oracle Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Cash Management System Market. Companies such as Finastra Group Holdings Limited, The Sage Group PLC, Glory Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Limited, Intimus International Group, NTT Data Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., are some of the key innovators of the market.



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Nov-2019: Finastra collaborated with United Arab Bank, a UAE-based bank that provides services to corporate and retail customers. Under the collaboration, the United Arab Bank uses Finastra's Fusion Corporate Channels and Fusion Cash Management products for the transformation of its offerings and increasing its customers.

Nov-2019: Sage Group announced a partnership with Standard Chartered for providing access to the right tools, knowledge, and funding to SMEs. This partnership was aimed at simplifying SME banking and supporting SMEs in taking timely and insight-driven financial decisions.

Oct-2019: Finastra teamed up with Ripple, a real-time gross settlement system, currency exchange, and remittance network company. Through this collaboration, the companies is expected to provide Ripple's blockchain technology with Finastra's payment solutions for supporting cross-border payments.

Oct-2019: Oracle announced a partnership with Visa, a financial services corporation. The partnership was focused on helping businesses in managing their cash flows in a better way and paying their contractors and suppliers quickly.

Sep-2019: Oracle collaborated with FSS, one of India's largest payments processors and a leading global provider of integrated payment products. The collaboration was aimed at the enhancement of digital payments for banks. It helped the banks in integrating payment processing, lowering infrastructure overheads, and minimizing the impacts on host systems.

Jul-2019: Sage Intacct became an integration partner of Dryrun, the fastest growing cloud platform. Sage Intacct data in the Dryrun provides CFOs and accountants the tools to model cash flow insights and delivers advisory for companies whose gross annual revenue falls between 2M - 100M annually.

Apr-2019: Sage Group announced its partnership with Trovata.io, an automation cash management company. Trovata.io has been placed in the Sage Intacct Marketplace and combined with the Sage Intacct solution through API for linking the account receivables and account payables data feeds of businesses for cash flow forecasting capabilities.

Mar-2019: Infosys partnered with Hatton National Bank (HNB), a leading private sector commercial bank of Sri Lanka. The partnership enabled Hatton National Bank (HNB) to use Infosys' Finacle Trade Connect for developing a blockchain-based domestic and cross-border trade finance network. This network is expected to help HNB and other entities in increasing transparency and automation along with managing the risks in trade and supply chain financing operations.

Acquisition and Mergers



Feb-2020: Infosys signed an agreement to acquire Simplus, a cloud consulting firm. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Infosys' position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider, providing client capabilities for cloud-first digital transformation.

Oct-2019: Glory acquired 53% stake in Cash Payment Solutions GmbH, a bank-independent payment infrastructure. The acquisition strengthened the company's position financially and strategically.

Jan-2019: G+D Currency Technology signed a definitive agreement to acquire Transtrack International, a leader in developing standard software solutions. The acquisition is expected to expand its services and software offerings to strengthen its position as a global partner for the digitalization of the cash cycle.

Product Launches and Product Expansions



Nov-2019: Finastra launched Fusion Treasury Essential, a packaged solution. This solution is designed for those banks that do not have a dedicated treasury system but are thinking of automating and modernizing their treasury function. This solution is best suited for banks with limited IT resources.

Nov-2019: Sage Group introduced SAAS, cloud-based, Sage Intacct accounting product in the UK market. The product provides a comprehensive suite of accounting and financial management applications. This product marked its expansion to the UK.

