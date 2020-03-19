Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Growth Hormone Market, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Human Growth Hormone Market size is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
Growth hormone (GH) treatment has only been used to help children with severe growth hormone deficiency (GHD). Nevertheless, today, with an excess of recombinant human GH (rhGH), it is also used to treat a wide range of other conditions. RhGH may be used to treat short-term GH deficiency (GHD), insufficiency, and other disorders leading to poor growth.
At present, it is also used in patients with chronic renal failure (CRF), Prader Willi syndrome (PWS), Turner syndrome (TS), small gestational age (SGA) with no upward development of 2 years, idiopathic short stature (ISS) and some short-term dysmorphic syndromes. Through the growth hormone therapy, many children can attain adult heights better than expected - on the basis of their growth pattern of pretreatment.
Strategies Deployed in Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market
Market Segmentation
By Application
By Distribution Channel
Companies Profiled
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ls848w
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: