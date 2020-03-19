Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Growth Hormone Market, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Human Growth Hormone Market size is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth hormone (GH) treatment has only been used to help children with severe growth hormone deficiency (GHD). Nevertheless, today, with an excess of recombinant human GH (rhGH), it is also used to treat a wide range of other conditions. RhGH may be used to treat short-term GH deficiency (GHD), insufficiency, and other disorders leading to poor growth.



At present, it is also used in patients with chronic renal failure (CRF), Prader Willi syndrome (PWS), Turner syndrome (TS), small gestational age (SGA) with no upward development of 2 years, idiopathic short stature (ISS) and some short-term dysmorphic syndromes. Through the growth hormone therapy, many children can attain adult heights better than expected - on the basis of their growth pattern of pretreatment.



Strategies Deployed in Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market



Nov-2019: Novartis signed an agreement to acquire The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company. The acquisition is expected to expand the biopharmaceuticals business of the company.

Jul-2019: Pfizer acquired Therachon, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The acquisition enabled the company in developing innovtive medicines for addresssing the medical needs of people with rare diseases.

Jun-2019: Ipsen extended its agreement with Debiopharm for the renewal of their Decapeptyl. Decapeptyl is a natural gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH). Under this partnership, the companies aimed to develop, manufacture, and distribute Decapeptyl across Europe and certain Asian and African markets.

Mar-2019: Ipsen introduced a new pre-filled syringe for its blockbuster rare disease drug Somatuline (lanreotide) in the EU. Somatuline is used for the treatment of acromegaly, a rare disease caused by excess growth hormone production.

Jan-2019: Pfizer Mexico came into partnership with JOY, a FamilyTech Wearables Company. Under this partnership, the latter company aims to distribute its first product, the Octopus Watch to the children with a chronic health condition known as growth hormone deficiency (GHD). JOY is expected to distribute its product in Mexico with the help of Pfizer.

May-2018: Novartis Korea launched Signifor LAR (long-acting release), an acromegaly therapy, on the domestic market. Acromegaly is a rare disease under which the parts of the body grow excessively, resulting in limb enlargement or facial deformity.

Aug-2017: Teva released generic testosterone, which is used for the treatment of hormone deficiencies and breast cancer. It is also used as a hormone therapy for transgender men.

Oct-2016: Merck expanded its foothold in Spain by opening a new biotech plant in Tres Cantos, Madrid, Spain. Due to this, the production capacity has been increased by 50%.

Market Segmentation



By Application

Small for Gestational Age

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Idiopathic Short Stature

Turner Syndrome

Growth Hormone Deficiency



Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Companies Profiled

Merck Group

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Ipsen Pharma Biotech SAS

Novartis AG (Sandoz International GmbH)

Pfizer, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.)

Ferring Holdings SA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd.

