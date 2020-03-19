Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Deep Learning Chipset Market, by Type, by Technology, by End User, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Deep Learning Chipset Market is expected to witness market growth of 35.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



With the increasing need to streamline large volumes of data (training) and computational responses (interference), there has been an exponential growth in demand for highly advanced deep-learning chipsets. Many deep learning chipsets have been created for use in data centers around the world. Nonetheless, the trend is expected to eventually shift as stakeholders in the deep learning chipset market plan to perform most of the processing at the edge of and closer to the sensor arrays.



AI businesses are investing their resources for developing chipset-based deep learning technologies. Although deep learning chipsets will persist to be adopted in data centers, it is expected that AI processing will be used in devices of the next generation, such as security cameras, smartphones, drones, etc.



Deep learning is anticipated to drive Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption in various companies. It's an undeniable fact that deep learning is the major driving force and the most important path to artificial intelligence (AI). Increasingly sophisticated video technology is revolutionizing the global security industry and helping in the struggle against crime. Developing artificial intelligence (AI) especially towards deep learning is expected to create a remarkable significance in the coming years, at least in video surveillance systems, in relation to proactive security systems. Such factors are expected to boost the deep learning chipset market over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Market, by Compute Capacity

1.4.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset Market, by Type

1.4.3 North America Deep Learning Chipset Market, by Technology

1.4.4 North America Deep Learning Chipset Market, by End-user

1.4.5 North America Deep Learning Chipset Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2019-Dec - 2017-Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Deep Learning Chipset Market by Compute Capacity

4.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset High Market by Country

4.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset Low Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Deep Learning Chipset Market by Type

5.1 North America GPU Deep Learning Chipset Market by Country

5.2 North America ASIC Deep Learning Chipset Market by Country

5.3 North America CPU Deep Learning Chipset Market by Country

5.4 North America FPGA Deep Learning Chipset Market by Country

5.5 North America Other Type Deep Learning Chipset Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Deep Learning Chipset Market by Technology

6.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset System-on-chip (SoC) Market by Country

6.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset System-in-package (SIP) Market by Country

6.3 North America Deep Learning Chipset Multi-chip module & Others Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Deep Learning Chipset Market by Industry Vertical

7.1 North America Consumer Electronics Deep Learning Chipset Market by Country

7.2 North America Industrial Deep Learning Chipset Market by Country

7.3 North America Aerospace & Defense Deep Learning Chipset Market by Country

7.4 North America Healthcare Deep Learning Chipset Market by Country

7.5 North America Automotive Deep Learning Chipset Market by Country

7.6 North America Others Deep Learning Chipset Market by Country



Chapter 8. North America Deep Learning Chipset Market by Country

8.1 US Deep Learning Chipset Market

8.2 Canada Deep Learning Chipset Market

8.3 Mexico Deep Learning Chipset Market

8.4 Rest of North America Deep Learning Chipset Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Microsoft Corporation

9.3 Intel Corporation

9.4 Nvidia Corporation

9.5 IBM Corporation

9.6 Google, Inc.

9.7 Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

9.8 Qualcomm, Inc.

9.9 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

9.10 Xilinx, Inc.



